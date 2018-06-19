Eva Longoria is eagerly looking to unload one of her Los Angeles properties ahead of her son’s birth. The mom-to-be, 43, reduced the price of her Hollywood Hills home that she bought from fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise in 2015. The Desperate Housewives alum chopped $3 million off the price tag and is now asking for $11 million.

Scroll below for a video of Eva’s property

The lavish gated property that sits on 2.5 acres was reportedly purchased for $11.4 million. According to the listing, the private compound “exudes country-French charm" and includes two separate residences, two standalone studios and a stone cottage. The single family home, which was built in 2004, features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The actress chopped the price of one of her Los Angeles properties Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Eva listed another property, her longtime Hollywood Hills mansion. The TV star, who is expecting her first child with husband José Bastón, originally listed her residence for $3.795 million, but later slashed the price by about $500,000, bringing it to 3.3 million.

Back in March, when she put her property on the market, Eva told her fans via her Instagram Story, “I’m leaving my house of ten years,” adding, “The whole house is empty. Everything’s packed and everything’s empty.” She also noted, “I’m going to miss this place.” In 2017, Eva spent $13.5 million on a spacious 11,000 square foot estate in Beverly Hills.