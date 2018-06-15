Eva Longoria is all about that heat-and-eat life! The mommy-to-be is prepping for the arrival of her first child with José Bastón and making kitchen lifestyle changes. The 43-year-old knows she’ll have her hands full with baby boy Bastón so it’s all about meals that she can prep and freeze.

Eva, who has been sharing her pregnancy cravings with the world, treated her followers to a delicious, vegan-friendly recipe. The Telenovela star also had two special helpers: her mom and sister, who flew in to assist. Watch the video above to see Eva cooking in the kitchen – and don’t forget the pickle juice.