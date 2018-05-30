Consider this vacation handled! The cast of ABC’s Scandal reunited, and it looked so good, during a Memorial Day weekend getaway in Mexico. Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young, Scott Foley, George Newbern, Tony Goldwyn, Jeff Perry and new mama Katie Lowes soaked up the sun and splashed in the crisp blue water at the Impression at Zoëtry Paraiso de la Bonita Rivera Maya resort.

For their first group vacation, the cast of the popular drama enjoyed cocktails, oceanfront pool views, a private spa, dinners and a friend’s wedding. The party of 12 booked all nine of the property's oceanfront sanctuaries, ensuring that they had privacy as they enjoyed their first #friendcation. Here is a look at the Gladiators' fun-filled Mexican getaway.