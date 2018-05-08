La La Anthony (née Vazquez) is part of the most well-known mom squad with best girlfriends Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Ciara and Kelly Rowland to name a few. “Of course,” she tells HOLA! USA about leaning on each other for advice. “Our kids are different ages so I might be ahead on certain things, but they’ll ask ‘Did Kiyan do this?’” While her friends go to her with questions about raising kids in the public eye or in the city, the New York native, who shares 11-year-old with ex Carmelo Anthony, has her mom Carmen Surillo.

La La treated her mom to a special pre-Mother's Day pampering and photo shoot Photo: Lord & Taylor

“[I’ve learned] so many things [from my mom], always be grateful, to be humble,” she says. “I always talk to my son about that – to say thank you, please and to not feed into negative energy. So many things make more sense to me now than they did before I had a child.” And to celebrate her rock, the Power actress treated her mom to a day of pampering with Lord & Taylor, for which they were both outfitted in La La’s Denim Collection. “My mom and I have an incredible relationship so it was great to get glammed up,” she shares of the special day. “It was so fun working on set with my mom which was a new experience.”

La La will spend Mother's Day with her mom and son Photo: Getty Images

As for how La La, who recently hosted VH1’s Dear Mama special, and her mom will spend Sunday, May 13, she notes: “We are usually together for sure. It’s more intimate, maybe making breakfast in bed or watching a cool movie.” The always-on-the-go 38-year-old adds, “sometimes just stopping is the best treat. It’s nice to take a day and chill and feel appreciated in a way.”

