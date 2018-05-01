Adrienne Bailon is bringing a taste of Paris to sunny California! The Real host treated viewers to a long-awaited tour of her and husband Israel Houghton’s Bel Air home via her All Things Adrienne YouTube channel. During the video, fans were given a full tour of “Chateau Houghton,” which was purchased by the television personality and gospel singer shortly after they wed in Paris in 2016. “I just remember the first time walking in and falling madly in love with all the chandeliers,” she said in the clip. “I had just gotten married in Paris and it felt very Parisian So, I’d say that the style of the house is Parisian-chic.”

VIEW GALLERY Adrienne took viewers inside Chateau Houghton Photo: YouTube/All Things Adrienne

“We have actually lived here a little over a year, but it still feels super brand new, because being a New Yorker, I’ve always lived in apartments and this is my first house.” The 34-year-old starts the tour of her home with the lower level. Adrienne shows off her “hotel-inspired” sitting space, her massive bar, which is complete with her family and friends' favorite drinks, dining room and her luxury kitchen. “Not going to lie, this is where everyone really hangs out in the house,” the former Cheetah Girl said about the space that is decorated in a simple beige.

VIEW GALLERY

The Real host shares the home with her husband Israel Houghton Photo: YouTube/All Things Adrienne

“We have all this other area, living room and formal dining and everybody will literally gather around this island and hang out here every time we have a get together,” she added. “I have to kick people out like ‘go to the other parts, I cleaned up the house.’” Upstairs, which could be reached by an elevator, the New York native gave a tour of the more personal spaces. The songstress showcased her and Israel’s bedroom, which has a complete sitting area, master bathroom and connected guest room, that will at some point “make the perfect nursery.”

Adrienne gave an added bonus, showing off her stepchildren Sonny, 16, and 14-year-old Lillie’s rooms. From the balcony of her suite which features stunning views of her backyard, Adrienne, who just won a Daytime Emmy with the ladies of The Real, noted one of the most special parts of her living space. “It’s just awesome to see the people you love in your home having a good time,” she shared. “And I have the best birds-eye view from up here.”

