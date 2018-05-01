Halle Berry is here to make your fitness dreams come true! The actress is teaming up with her personal trainer Peter Lee Thomas to launch the lifestyle website Hallewood. Fans have become inspired by the Oscar-winning actress and fitness guru’s #FitnessFriday Instagram posts and will have the chance to see more content day by day. The 51-year-old Kingsman: The Golden Circle star’s site will deliver health and wellness tips, daily workouts, beauty and style tricks and a look into her personal life. “We’re so excited because, in my opinion, it’s going to help a lot of people and get her fans to be more involved in all the wonderful things she has going on, such as the fitness and the longevity,” Peter told People magazine. “I’m honored and thrilled to be a part of it and part of this journey.”