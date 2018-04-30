Though she has already been embraced by Prince Harry's family, Meghan Markle will officially become royal on May 19 when she marries her Prince Charming. The former Suits actress and Harry may have met on a blind set up, but it was their passion for activism and philanthropy that made them click. Before her, women like Queen Maxima and Princess Charlene have gone from girl-next-door to living in a palace in a matter of months. Kate Middleton met her love at college while Queen Letizia had a prominent career as a TV anchor when she met then Prince Felipe. Watch the video above for a guide as to how you can have your own royal fairy tale.