Closets are no longer just for clothes! Lisa Adams, founder of LA Closet Design and celebrity closet designer revealed that what was once a simple space for your garments is now becoming a hot spot in people’s houses. “For women, I think they want to hang out with their girlfriends in there, they want to have a drink in there – the name 'closet' has become ‘dressing room,’” Lisa, who has worked with Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and Reese Witherspoon said. “It has become spaces where you are actually hanging out… you want to show off your closet.” Take a look at all of Lisa’s tips and tricks for creating the perfect space.