Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opened up her and Jason Statham’s beautiful Beverly Hills home to Vogue for the latest installment of the 73 Questions series. The supermodel, who filmed the short on her birthday, April 18, was relaxed in a white t-shirt, black pants and minimal makeup as she stood barefoot in the entrance of her home – which is lined with pink roses. During the video, the 31-year-old U.K. native opened up about the best part of living in the 90201 naming: “The sunshine and the easy L.A. lifestyle.”

Rosie opened her and Jason's home up for the Vogue 73 Questions series Photo: YouTube/Vogue

After living in the United States for seven years, the model noted that her favorite spot is “the beach” and her favorite place to grab a cocktail is “Nobu Malibu at sunset.” When asked if she still lives in the U.K., Jason Statham’s fiancée responded, “In my heart.” In another portion of the series, Rosie showed off the couple’s sitting room, which features minimalist décor set to a backdrop of large picturesque windows that give viewers a glimpse of the backyard. When asked about her favorite scent the Transformers star replied, “My baby,” making reference to her and Jason’s ten-month-old son Jack.

The model and her fiancé have lived in the Beverly Hills home since 2015 Photo: YouTube/Vogue

In true British fashion, Rosie treated her guest to a cup of tea and showed off her open concept kitchen. Rosie then moved the interview to her backyard, which is furnished with a light wooden table and matching patio furniture. Rosie and Jason purchased the $12.3 million home in 2015. In addition to the beautiful rooms the former Victoria’s Secret model showed off during the video, the house includes five bedrooms, eight bathrooms spread throughout 5,600 square feet.

