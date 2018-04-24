Prince William and Kate Middleton’s nursery for their newborn son is fit for a Prince! When it came to decorating their baby’s nursery at their home, Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace, the royal couple reportedly took inspiration from Beatrix Potter's much-loved children's books. The pair are said to have adorned the room with Peter Rabbit pieces, along with some of the author's other popular characters, including Jemima Puddle-duck and Mrs. Tiggy Winkle.

It is a theme the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are said to have settled on when creating a nursery for their firstborn, Prince George, back in 2013. The timeless pieces have since been used by Princess Charlotte in 2015 and now her baby brother, who was born on Monday, April 23 — St. George's Day.

There are Peter Rabbit designs available at John Lewis Photos: John Lewis

The parents-of-three were previously believed to have used the same design company, Dragons of Walton Street in Knightsbridge, that created nurseries for Prince William, his brother Prince Harry and their cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. The company specializes in handmade furniture painted with characters from Beatrix Potter, along with fairies, flowers and safari animals, which would fit in perfectly with the royal nursery theme.

GALLERY: MEET WILLIAM AND KATE'S NEWBORN SON

However, there are also a number of sweet Peter Rabbit-themed items available on the high street too, including at John Lewis, where Kate has often been seen shopping at the Peter Jones outpost on King's Road, Chelsea. Some of the pieces include a musical cot mobile, which the couple could hang over the Blue Almonds traditional Moses basket she bought in 2013, and a patchwork activity mat, that the Prince will be able to play on as he gets bigger.

William and Kate could further decorate the nursery with pieces from Jo Jo Maman Bébé Photo: Jo Jo Maman Bébé

Meanwhile, Jo Jo Maman Bébé, a store that Kate has previously worn maternity clothing from, also offers a selection of Peter Rabbit designs. They include a comfort blanket and wooden picture blocks, along with adorable embroidered sleepwear that the youngest member of the royal family could sleep in to perfectly co-ordinate with his room.

MORE: What is next for the Cambridge family-of-five

Prince William and Kate returned to Kensington Palace on Monday, April 23, just seven hours after welcoming their third child. Prince George and an excited Princess Charlotte met their baby brother at St. Mary’s Hospital shortly after the Prince’s birth. Now at home, the fifth in line to the throne has been spending quality time with his family, including his pregnant aunt Pippa Middleton.