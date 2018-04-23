That’s one picture for the baby photo album! One unsuspecting couple found themselves facing the world’s media as they departed the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital on Monday (April 23) morning. The proud unidentified parents emerged from the hospital with their newborn in tow after Kate Middleton arrived to give birth to her and Prince William’s third child. The couple posed for photos with their baby in its carseat no doubt giving the international press practice shots before the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart the hospital from the very same wing with their newborn son.

Gotta feel for these new parents who have just emerged with their newborn to a sea of cameras! #GreatKateWait3 #royalbaby pic.twitter.com/S7bUNUKx2O — Emily Nash (@emynash) April 23, 2018

Kensington Palace announced on Monday that Kate was delivered of a son. Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s baby brother weighed “8lbs 7oz.” The palace noted that “Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.” News of the baby's birth was officially announced to the public after the Queen, other members of the royal family, and the Middletons were informed.

Kate delivered her two older children at St. Mary’s and famously exited from the Lindo Wing on both occasions. After the birth of Prince George in July 2013, the Duchess left hospital the next day, while she left hospital on the same day after giving birth to Princess Charlotte in May 2015. As with their previous two children, William and Kate are expected to leave the Lindo Wing by the front door to give the waiting media the chance to take the photographs of their precious baby boy.