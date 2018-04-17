Amal Clooney and her husband George live far from the Hollywood lifestyle. The human rights attorney gave a rare glimpse inside of their home located in Berkshire, England inside the latest edition of Vogue. Since purchasing the house in October 2014 – which they share with their twins Ella and Alexander – the Clooneys have added a swimming pool, pool house and private movie theater. During the interview, the 40-year-old showcased her lounge, office, pool house and “George’s Zone,” the screening room.

Throughout the house there are various pictures of the pair’s family as well as photos of George and Amal meeting different world leaders. The estate also features cherished pieces of artwork – including a picture of George’s late cocker spaniel Einstein and the head of a giraffe – pieces Amal noted failed to impress insurers. "They were like, 'It's barely worth getting a policy,'" Amal told Vogue. "They were very judgmental." Amal also revealed what it's like to be a guest at their sprawling property, with the pool house serving as the "party zone" of their home.

Designed like a lounge, the pool house has its own bar and a photo booth that provides twin copies of each print. The property is now where Amal carries out much of her work, and she has her own office that could apparently be easily-mistaken for a barrister's chambers in the city, with false-front cupboards and her barrister's horsehair wig on display by the window.

The home is set on four acres of land and is surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, which allow the couple plenty of privacy, while still being easily accessible to London. George and Amal have lived in Sonning-on-Thames for almost four years and also own a "low-key" house in Los Angeles, along with a residence in Lake Como, where they tend to spend the summer.