Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen swapped the chilly Boston weather for the warmer climate of the Middle East this week. The famous couple jetted to Qatar on Thursday, April 12 with their daughter and son: Benjamin, eight, and Vivian, five. Although they seem to be vacationing in luxury, the trip actually fueled by an important mission. Tom is a global ambassador for Best Buddies, a nonprofit dedicated to ending the social, physical and economic isolation of the 200 million people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Of course, while doing some good, the foursome have still been fitting in a bit of fun!

Tom Brady and Gisele brought their kids to Qatar Photo: Twitter/@salam_shawa

Gisele took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses of the family’s international adventure. Most notably, the 37-year-old supermodel posted a video of herself getting a pretty Arabic henna tattoo done. With music blasting in the background, the clip shows Gisele sitting in a luxurious looking cabana on the beach as she got both arms inked up with gorgeous prints.

When in Qatar! Gisele shared a video of herself getting an arabic tattoo Photo: Instagram/@Gisele

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian beauty shared a colorful picture of the group’s very Middle Eastern breakfast. For the meal, they ventured to Souq Waqif, a famous marketplace in Qatar. The souq boasts plenty of eateries and is most known for selling traditional garments, spices, handicrafts, and souvenirs.

The star had some beautfiul henna ink work done Photo: Instagram/@Gisele

The country seemed thrilled to host the celebrities, with the official spokesperson for Qatar airways writing on Twitter: “Today we welcome our very special guest, the @nfl superstar, #TomBrady to our homeland #Doha #BradyInQatar.” Qatar royalty Al Mayassa Al Thania also expressed her joy on Twitter, writing: “Welcome to Doha #TomBrady & #Gisele! Travelling with the best airline in the world @qatarairways #BradyinQatar.”

The famous family ate a cultural breakfast Photo: Instagram/@Gisele

According to a statement on the Best Buddies website, the 40-year-old NFL star was asked to visit the country for an event with Qatar Museums and the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy at Khalifa International Stadium. The occasion, which will take place on Sunday, is set to mark the start of a new partnership between the organizations, which aims to "incorporate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup."

.@bestbuddies Global Ambassador #TomBrady & the beautiful @giseleofficial arrived to #Qatar yesterday for the launch of a new partnership to incorporate individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the organization of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup#BradyInQatar pic.twitter.com/aUymV61n82 — Salam Al Shawa (@salam_shawa) April 13, 2018

The release also revealed that Tom and company will get the chance to see some of Qatar's "national gems,” such as the Museum of Islamic Art. In addition, the group was said to be hosted by Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al Thani, sister of Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the country's ruling Emir.