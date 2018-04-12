Talk about an out of this world vacation! In April 2018, the first-ever luxury space hotel, Aurora Station, was unveiled during the Space 2.0 Summit in San Jose, California. The hotel, developed by Orion Span and set to open in 2022, has a 12-day stay priced at $9.5 million. According to a press release, as guests float at 200 miles above the Earth's surface, they can enjoy the "exhilaration of zero gravity and fly freely throughout Aurora Station... take part in research experiments such as growing food while in orbit (which they can take home with them as the ultimate souvenir) and revel in a virtual reality experience on the holodeck" – all definitely a step above your standard cruise ship vacation!

And if you like romance, while on Aurora Station, which orbits Earth every 90 minutes, you can see about 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours. And thankfully, as in the best hotels, WiFi is included. If you are ready to book your stay, save your pennies for the $80,000 fully-refundable deposit and reserve online at OrionSpan.com.