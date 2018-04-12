Another birthday equals another trip for Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars star turned 31-derful in Mexico. Her celebration included a fun unicorn-themed bash with some of her closest girlfriends. No stranger to travel, the Canadian actress stayed in the luxurious One & Only Palmilla resort and spa in San José del Cabo. The Queen of Wanderlust documented her moments in the water, and of course, showed off her stellar bikini body.

Shay also had a special message about the latest chapter in her life. “I love this moment, and I’m so thankful to all of you who continue to want to share my years with me. Thank you for all the sweet messages yesterday and today, you made my day! Love you guys! 😘💋🎂." Watch ahead to see more from Shay’s trip.