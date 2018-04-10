A weekend in paradise. Kim Kardashian and her big sister Kourtney Kardashian gave fans vacation envy when they took a recent trip to Turks and Caicos. Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 38, flaunted their bikini bodies in a series of snaps posted on their respective Instagram accounts. The KKW Beauty mogul was all about letting the sun rays touch her skin and mastering her skills in the water during a paddle boarding session. Kourtney was also joined by her boyfriend Younes Bendjima for a romantic bike ride. The group spent their five day vacation at the five-star Amanyara Resort. The lavish island hotspot, which includes a private pool and chef, with optional room or villa rentals runs guests anywhere from $1,800 - 2,500 a night. Relive the moments in the sun and the selfies from Kourtney and Kim’s time in Turks and Caicos.