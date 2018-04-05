Forget the guacamole, Marc Jacobs ordered something extra off the Chipotle menu on Wednesday evening — a fiancé! The 54-year-old popped the question to his longtime boyfriend Charly “Char” Defrancesco at one of the fast casual chain's restaurants in New York City. The fashion designer orchestrated a flash mob dance inside the Mexican eatery set to Prince’s 1986 song Kiss. After the performance, Marc got down on one knee and proposed to a surprised Charly.

Marc popped the question inside a Chipotle Photo: Taylor Hill/WireImage

The grooms-to-be took to their respective social media accounts to share the sweet moment with fans. “And this happened...”Charly Defrancesco will you marry me”? #flashmobatchipotle #moves THANK YOU everyone for making this happen video @plural_nyc @laurengerrie @seandon212 @1.800.newbold And to my Ride or Die fiancé @chardefrancesco I LOVE YOU❤️,” Marc captioned the video of the proposal. The couple’s engagement appears to have coincided with Char's birthday on April 4. Earlier in the day, Marc posted a tribute to his beau writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life!!! @chardefrancesco.” Congrats to the happy couple!