On International Women’s Day, Sofía Vergara launched a powerful new initiative set on motivating ladies in the world of business. The Modern Family star helped to start “Empowered By Business,” a social media campaign that is in collaboration with her already released line of underwear called EBY, which stands for “Empowered By You.” Teaming up with ten “powerhouse women” for the crusade, the Colombian actress hopes to shed light on how inspiring women in business can truly change lives.

Sofía Vergara launched "Empowered By Business" Photo: Instagram/@sofiavergara

“I am #EmpoweredByBusiness,” Sofía wrote on her Instagram on March 8. “At @joineby we celebrate #internationalwomensday every day by giving 10% of net sales to empower women out of poverty and in to business through micro finance. We have an amazing group of female business women that we admire and that are #empoweredbybusiness and we will be featuring them the rest of the month.” The former model went on to name each of the awesome ladies joining her.

Ten of the influential businesswomen who inspire Sofía and got involved are: Olivia Wilde, Arianna Huffington, Gabrielle Union-Wade, Hannah Bronfman, Nina Garcia, Carly Zakin, Laura Brown, Danielle Weisberg, Susan Rockefeller, and Lauren Bush. Using their social media platforms, the group will share their personal experiences with business and its impact on their lives. Of course, while doing so they will each rep an “empowered by business” t-shirt.

Stars like Gabrielle Union got involved with the inspiring initiative Photo: Instagram/@gabunion

Gabrille, wrote: "I am so proud to support @sofiavergara’s campaign to empower women out of poverty and into business via @joineby. For a very long time I didn't see myself or my career as worthwhile much less 'a business'. I felt like a cog in the machine that I had zero control over. I kept my head down and did what I was told and expressed gratitude for my labor being exploited and undervalued. Today, I proudly call myself a businesswoman who also acts. I take pride in providing employment and opportunities but I don't let my pride stand in the way of progress. I've embraced humility and accountability. The best business minds admit when they are wrong or don't have the answer and they empower those skilled around them to lead."

Also up at bat already were Susan and Ariana who shared their encouraging stories on their pages. “What I have found is that many of the business leaders driving environmental innovation and social impact forward are women,” Susan, who is a documentary filmmaker and founder of Musings Mag, wrote. Ariana, who famously co-founded The Huffington Post and is CEO of Thrive Global, wrote: “Building a purpose-led business has helped me thrive in all parts of my life.” March, which is National Women’s History Month, has seen a flurry of stars taking further action to ensure equality and empowerment.