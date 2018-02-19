Florida teen Emma González moves the world with passionate speech

Emma González has moved the world with her words! The senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has gone viral after a speech, given four days after a former student killed 17 people inside the Parkland, Florida high school on Valentine’s Day, made waves across the internet. On Saturday, February 17, Emma addressed a gun control rally in Fort Lauderdale, where she gave an impassioned plea to politicians.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY Emma Gonzalez is a Florida teen who moved the world with her speech about gun control Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

MORE: Celebrities react to the Las Vegas shooting

“Every single person up here today, all these people should be home grieving,” she said in the 11-minute speech. “But instead, were are up here standing together because if all our government and President can do is send thoughts and prayers, then it’s time for victims to be the change that we need to see.” She continued: “Since the time of the Founding Fathers and since they added the Second Amendment to the Constitution, our guns have developed at a rate that leaves me dizzy. The guns have changed but our laws have not.”

Demi Lovato

Does anyone know how to get in touch with Emma Gonzalez? https://t.co/e9qr1evKAn — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) February 18, 2018

Reese Witherspoon

Kids like #emmagonzalez will change the world. Listen to her ! https://t.co/yq1nfmUmxf — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) February 18, 2018

The 18-year-old senior has garnered support from celebrities and politicians. Celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Diane Guerrero and Reese Witherspoon have taken to social media to voice their support. The Tell Me You Love Me singer tweeted out on Saturday asking fans if they had any way to get in touch with the young advocate.

Moments later, Demi updated fans in a follow up tweet that read, “Got in contact with her. Thank you guys so much.” Reese Witherspoon tweeted out a clip of Emma’s speech with a message that read “Kids like #emmagonzalez will change the world. Listen to her!” Emma and other survivors are taking their message beyond Florida.

Diane Guerrero

Zendaya

YESSSSS EMMA GONZALEZ!!!!!!! Thank you for your voice, and for your bravery and honesty while using it✊🏽 https://t.co/7y7Su02uSz — Zendaya (@Zendaya) February 17, 2018

Alicia Keys

We are with you Emma Gonzalez ✊🏽 https://t.co/M62MbgwiVm — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) February 19, 2018

The teens announced the March for Our Lives on March 24. The rally will be held in cities across the United States to demand action on gun control. "The kids who need to take part in this are kids, everyday kids just like us,” Emma told ABC News. “They are students who need to understand that this can very quickly happen to them ... They need to join us, and they need to help us get our message across. All students should realize that a school shooting could happen anywhere."