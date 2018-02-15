From Puerto Rico to the Olympics! Luis Fonsi’s record-breaking song Despacito is adding Latin flavor to the games in Pyeongchang. While the track might have lost out at this year's Grammys, it's proving to be a gold winner at the 2018 Winter Olympics. South Korean ice skaters Yura Min and Alexander Gamelin, who were both born in the United States, set their routine on February 10 to a medley featuring HOLA! USA's March cover star and Daddy Yankee's hit song of 2017 — in addition to Thalia’s Mujer Latina and Mariah Carey’s My All.

Scroll below for video

China’s Shiyue Wang and Xinyu Liu also incorporated a cover version of Luis Fonsi’s Grammy-nominated track — performed by Leroy Sanchez and Madilyn Bailey — into their ice skating routine. Fans were quick to react to Despacito at the international sporting event, with one tweeting, “'Despacito' is the 'Swan Lake' of these Olympic Games #Pyeongchang2018 #figureskating #Olympics.” Luis opened up to HOLA! USA last year about his popular song, saying, "It’s broken every mold. It’s something that’s going to go down in history as a very special song." Figure skaters were allowed to use music with lyrics for the first time in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games. The International Skating Union previously only allowed instrumental music during routines.

WATCH A CLIP FROM THE PERFORMANCE BELOW