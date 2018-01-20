Selena Gomez looks "on point" in PUMA's latest collection release photos. The brand unveiled their new line on Thursday, January 18, showcasing the 25-year-old talent in a sweet light. Appearing like a ballerina from head to toe, Selena reps the aptly titled "En Pointe" collection splendidly in the pictures. PUMA built the designs for "confident women," stating that the Wolves singer is their "ideal representation of the line" and "the ultimate fashion icon." The star opened up about the shoot, saying that En Pointe, which is available now, makes her feel empowered.

Selena Gomez looked fierce in a new ad for PUMA Photo: Alberto Turincio/PUMA

"I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control," she said about the brand's most recent venture. "I am brave. Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always ME. No masks, not filters, just Selena Gomez.” In what marks her second appearance in an ad for PUMA, the popstar looks pretty in pink. Also in pictures were members of the New York City ballet.

Selena is the face of the brand's new collection Photo: Alberto Turincio/PUMA

The photos provide a softer look at the international star, wearing some sleek ballerina-styled workout attire. In the various poses, she showcases PUMA's sneakers in a variety of colors, including the brand's Penhom Low satin. The kicks were inspired by street style and "feature open mesh inserts to increase breathability." Plus, their added layer of satin makes for quite the workout statement. The shoes, of course, have a graceful ballerina slipper element to them.

PUMA states that they "built this collection for confident women, En Pointe compliments all aspects of the hustler life style; and because looking good, feels good, the collection’s ever-coveted millennial pink, plus an array of soft pastels, offers a variety of stylish pieces to play with." On their brand ambassador Selena, they added: "Her flexible style takes her from the gym to the red carpet and to all corners of the globe. Her fearlessness is reflected onto the collection with bold, statement pieces that command attention. Never boring. Never the same. Always on point."

