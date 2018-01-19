The public was given a rare glimpse into Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments at Buckingham Palace, where extensive renovation work has been carried out. A short video shared on the Royal Family's official YouTube page on Friday, January 19, shows the work undertaken to replace the electrics within the apartments and the audience room at the palace, which were initially installed in the late 1940s.

The audience room was rewired while the Queen was at Balmoral during the summer of 2017 and everything was replaced by the time Her Majesty returned.

Queen Elizabeth’s private apartments at Buckingham Palace have undergone renovation work Photo: Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA/WireImage

It was said to be dangerous and "delicate" work, which was carried out as part of a ten-year program to replace essential building services such as plumbing, wiring and heating, and will extend the working life of the palace by 50 years. Once essential projects are completed, there will also be a wing-by-wing renovation, including the East Wing, which faces the Mall.

The works program is also expected to help increase public access and improve visitor facilities, as well as creating a more energy-efficient working environment for the 300 people who work there, reducing the palace's carbon footprint by 40 per cent over time.

The palace is getting a multi-million dollar facelift Photo: Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

It was announced in 2016 that the palace was set to undergo major renovations, expected to cost up to $458 million. The critical work started in April 2017, but Her Majesty has continued to reside in the palace and still hosted her annual garden parties there in the summer.

"Buckingham Palace is one of the most iconic buildings in the world, and this programme is designed to extend its working life by a further fifty years," the Master of The Queen's Household Tony Johnstone-Burt explained in a statement when the renovations were announced. "On completion of the work, we'll have a Palace fit for purpose until 2067. The programme addresses parts of the structure you can't see from the outside: the plumbing, electrics and other essential building services which have gone six decades without a comprehensive upgrade."