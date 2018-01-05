Pippa Middleton’s enviable figure nearly stole the show at her older sister, Kate Middleton’s royal wedding in 2011. The cookbook author keeps in shape thanks to her active lifestyle and healthy diet, which does not include a popular breakfast item. Prince George’s aunt opened up about her dietary habits in a new interview with iNews to support the Magic Breakfast campaign, which promotes the importance of a healthy breakfast in UK schools.

When asked the one thing she would “never eat for breakfast,” the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister answered, “Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me.” While James Matthews’ wife avoids the popular dish, she admitted that she always begins her day with breakfast. “I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it,” she shared. “My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

VIEW GALLERY Pippa Middleton revealed that she always starts her day with breakfast Photo: HGL/GC Images

Growing up with her sister Kate, Pippa revealed that she ate “almost everything for breakfast," adding, “But lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers [which is a thin strip of toast].” The 34-year-old previously opened up to HOLA!’s sister brand HELLO! in 2016 about eating healthy. "Healthy eating is something that all of us strive for, even if we sometimes stray," she said.

Before competing in one of her challenging races, Pippa changes up her diet, increasing her portion sizes based on her training level. Though she noted, "I don't get fussy, though, because I enjoy food too much." Pippa added, "But a week or so before an event I'm quite conscious of eating really nutritious foods to store energy and I cut out alcohol, refined sugar and processed foods."