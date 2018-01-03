Elsa Pataky and Miley Cyrus brought in the new year the only way they know how, with a themed bash. The Spanish actress shared a picture with her soon-to-be sister-in-law from her New Year’s Eve celebration. “Happy New Year #2018 burning man girls,” the English portion of her caption read. For the party, Elsa wore a silver bra with a leather skirt. Miley opted for over-sized shades and a silver and black bra.

VIEW GALLERY Miley joined the Hemsworth family for a Burning Man-themed New Year's Eve party Photo: Instagram/@thesamanthahemsworth

Also joining in on the fun was Luke Hemsworth’s wife Samantha. She shared a few pictures from inside the party on her Instagram. “Welcome to 2018 #happynewyear #partyon #epicsuccess,” she captioned a set of pictures that features her getting a kiss from Luke and a group shot featuring Miley.

VIEW GALLERY Elsa and Miley were also joined by Luke and Samantha Hemsworth Photo: Instagram/thesamanthahemsworth

Elsa, who is married to Chris Hemsworth, and Miley, who is engaged to Liam Hemsworth, are no strangers to getting together for a night of themed-partying. Last year, the family came together for a “Golden New Year” celebration. The 12 Strong actress shared a photo of her and the Thor star in their best '70s- inspired outfits next to the caption, “New Year is coming.” In August 2016, the family got together to celebrate Samantha’s birthday with an over-the-top gold bash. The party featured Liam in extra short gold shorts and Luke wearing a head-to-toe gold cowboy costume.