Selena Quintanilla honored with epic Christmas light show: Watch

It’ll be a bidi bidi bom bom Christmas for one Texas family! After a year of receiving various tributes, including a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, her first-ever Google Doodle and a new Madame Tussauds wax figure, Selena Quintanilla was honored with a massive light display in her native Texas. The Hinojosa family of the city of Boerne got into the holiday spirit this year by paying tribute to the late Tejano singer by syncing Selena’s 1994 hit Bidi Bidi Bom Bom to over 60,000 Christmas lights.

Beto Hinojosa, who has grown his holiday light show over the past four years, revealed to a local Houston news outlet that he made the beloved song a part of his light show after his three-year-old heard the tune and loved it. Beto said, “Anything for Selena.” On Saturday, December 16, the Hinojosa family shared a video of the Selena light show on their Facebook page. The video has has since garnered over two million views and over 46 thousand shares. In addition to Selena’s track, the Hinojosas' show also includes a song from Disney’s Moana, a Christmas dubstep and an armed forces medley. Watch the epic light display below.



