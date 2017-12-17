After dreaming of exploring the country her entire life, Catherine Zeta-Jones is officially traveling through India in style! The mother-of-two revealed the destination to her fans by posting a rather glamorous photo from her trip on Instagram on Sunday, December 17. Along with the snap, the 48-year-old Oscar-winner wrote: "New Delhi, India, today. When you dream of visiting a country all your life, and it lives up to everything you hoped it would be." Catherine looked stunning as usual in a cream-colored fringed-shawl and matching hat, sleek shades, a messenger bag and classic pearl earrings.

Catherine Zeta-Jones embarked on a holiday in India Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

Catherine's followers loved the vacation photo, with most commenting on her exciting destination and elegant outfit. One wrote: "I'm happy to hear you're enjoying India so much, and that you're finally fulfilling a dream (trip) of a lifetime: have fun, Cath!" Another commented: "Love your shawl and great idea on cross body bag. Brilliant." Fans also urged her to "enjoy India and the wonderful sights, sounds and people."

Catherine pictured by the Great Wall of China Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

The A-lister is known for her love of traveling, regularly posting photos from her adventures on her social media pages especially over the holidays. This past March, Catherine shared some moments from her incredible trip to China. There, the talent explored landmarks like the Great Wall of China and the country's capital Beijing. Then, the actress also took to Instagram to post trip highlights, incuding a fabulous photo of herself posing next to the Great Wall. In the caption, she described the iconic structure as "breathtaking."

The Oscar-winner looked glamous while on a trip to Cannes Photo: Instagram/@catherinezetajones

More recently, this past October, Michael Douglas's beautiful wife journeyed to France for the annual Cannes Film Festival. There, the star shared a photo on Instagram of herself basking in the sunshine while wearing a gorgeous little black dress. The actress was in Cannes to promote her new Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother, in which she stars in the title role.