Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Makeovers of 2018

Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Makeovers of 2018
Our 10 Favorite Celebrity Makeovers of 2018

Eiza González reveals the secret to smelling good in 8-minute beauty routine
Eiza González reveals the secret to smelling good in 8-minute beauty routine
Maluma Blonde Hair

We can't get enough of celebrity beauty – and it's even better when our favorite stars opt to suddenly change up their looks with a new hair color or dramatic cut! The year 2018 brought us new looks from stars like Maluma and Eiza Gonzalez to Salma Hayek and Jada PInkett Smith.

 

Whether you are looking for celebrity hair inspiration or just love it when stars surprise us with a new 'do, check out our gallery of all the famous faces who created a splash with their major makeovers.

 

MALUMA

The Mala Mia singer is no stranger to changing his look, but this time he took it to the next level!  The 24-year-old ended the summer with a drastic hair change.

 

“R E N A C E R / R E B O R N,” he captioned the image of his brand new blonde tresses in October.

 

The Colombian heartthrob also decided to trim his beard, leaving him with more of a shadow compared to his signature scruff.

 

Photo: Getty Images/Instagram/@maluma

Leighton Meester

LEIGHTON MEESTER

Could the Gossip Girl actress be channeling her inner Serena Vanderwoodsen? The brunette beauty went platinum blonde on April 2 in NYC at the Nexxus Salon.

 

A Leighton friend explained to HELLO!, "She was just feeling a change." While in the salon, she also picked up Keraphix protein treatments to maintain her healthy locks.

 

Photo: Michael Simon, Getty Images

Demi Lovato

DEMI LOVATO

Demi took to her Instagram account to show her 66 million followers her new short bob. As part of her new spring look, the Sorry Not Sorry singer had her hair chopped off by César DeLeön Ramirêz and therefore channeled Victoria Beckham's signature look. 

 

Photo: Getty, Instagram/@ddlovato

salma-hayek

SALMA HAYEK

The night before the 2018 BAFTA ceremony, the 51-year-old star switched her signature chocolate tresses for a shorter, blonde 'do (seen right). She debuted her striking new look at the BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace on the evening of Februray 17. Before the bash, the Beatriz at Dinner star shared pic of her striking a pose on a winding staircase.

 

Photo: Instagram/@salmahayek

eiza-gonzalez-hair

EIZA GONZALEZ

Blondie! The Baby Driver star swapped her chocolately locks for a lighter hue for her latest project (scroll down to see how long it took). Eiza took to social media to share her transformation on February 10.

 

"I’m coming for ya only @colorbymattrez can make me from dark brown to platinum blonde in one day for a movie and keeping my hair healthy," the star wrote, giving a shoutout to hair colorist Matt Rez. The stylist said the change took "12 hours of careful work to keep her hair healthy." 

 

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@EizaGonzalez

© Getty Images

anikanonirose

ANIKA NONI ROSE
The Assassination Nation star showed off her fiery new hue when she dropped by the Bentonville Film Festival and Google panel + cocktail party at the DIRECTV Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival on January 20. 

She took to Instagram to credit Cynthia Alvarez with brightening up her look. 

 

© WENN

emma-roberts

EMMA ROBERTS
On January 11, Emma unveiled an edgy new hairstyle at the Critics Choice Awards, where she accompanied American Horror Stories actor Evan Peters. "He got nominated. I got bangs. #criticschoiceawards," she posted to Instagram, showing off her new blunt cut fringe.

 

jada-pinkett-smith

JADA PINKETT SMITH
Jada Pinkett Smith decided to switch things up in January 2018! Taking to Twitter, the 46-year-old unveiled a dramatic new hairstyle to her followers. She proudly flaunted her edgy asymmetrical bob, captioning a picture: "Then came 2018." Her husband Will Smith certainly approved of the new look, taking to his Instagram page to show off his wife's daring style. "I love her new cut, I had to show y'all," he said.

Photo: Getty Images, Twitter/@jadapsmith

© Getty Images

emma-watson

EMMA WATSON
Emma Watson's hairstyles throughout the years have varied from shoulder-length curls to a striking pixie cut. To kick off 2018, the actress added short, choppy fringed bangs to the list.

 

kris-jenner

KRIS JENNER
Though the Kardashian matriarch tested out platinum blonde hair in 2017 by wearing a wig, she decided to start the new year by making it permanent. The momager showed off her new hue on Instagram with the caption: "January 2nd back at work here we go!!! Makeup: @makeupbyariel Hair: @chrisappleton1 #MotherDaughterTuesday #happynewyear2018"

Photo: Getty Images, Instagram/@krisjenner

© ¡HOLA!

