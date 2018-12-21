View 11 pics | Back to story

Siblings, Secrets and Surprises: All of the best celebrity baby announcements of 2018

...
Andy Cohen baby reveal

Andy Cohen baby reveal

Another year, another baby boom! 2018 saw some of the most impressive pregnancy reveals from celebrities. From the traditional announcements, to the biggest surprises of the year (hello Stormi) these stars know how to make the presence of their little ones known. Here is a look at the best baby reveals of the year.

 

Andy Cohen

Way to end the year! The Watch What Happens Live host surprised the audience, viewers and some unsuspecting housewives, when he reveled that he is expecting at baby via surrogate. Before the end of the broadcast, Andy starred into the camera and made the announcement.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks' time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.”

He continued: “Family means everything to me, and having one of my own is something I've wanted in my heart for my entire life," Cohen continued. "And though it's taken most me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet.”

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

It was the best kept secret of our generation! Kylie Jenner shared the news of her pregnancy and her daughter Stormi’s birth consecutively. The makeup maven, who managed to keep her pregnancy a secret the entire nine months, shocked the world with the news that her and Travis’ daughter was born on February 1 with a sweet YouTube video.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote in a note. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned." She further explained why, saying: "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

Photo: YouTube

Eva Longoria shares baby news

Eva Longoria shares baby news

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Surprise! Eva and Jose kicked off the New Year with amazing news. The Telenovela actress had all hands on deck as she announced the news of her first child, little Santiago. The photo featured a picture of Jose, Eva and other family members caressing her bump.

“New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! 🙏🏻 #HappyNewYear #2018.”

Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria 

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

It’s a girl – and a shock! Kate took some time away from social media but came back with the biggest reveal. The actress was joined by boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and sons Ryder and Bing in a video from her gender reveal.

Little Rani’s announcement came after her mommy just couldn’t hide it any more. “We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way .”

Photo: Instagram/@katehudson

Amy Schumer expecting first child
© Getty Images

Amy Schumer expecting first child

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer

Amy and Chris had the help of a special royal couple with their reveal. The I Feel Pretty actress teased her baby news on her Instagram with an image of her and Chris’s heads cropped on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s bodies.

The comedienne shared the news on Jessica Yellin’s Instagram page. Amy's name appeared next to the words “I’m pregnant” on a list of recommended candidates for the 2018 elections.

Photo: Instagram/@amyschumer

Erika Christensen pregnant with second baby

Erika Christensen pregnant with second baby

Erika Christensen and Cole Maness

Erika and Cole’s reveal took a little balance. After initially sharing that she was expecting her second child via a coy post, the Clover actress let her bump out for a flexible reveal – that features her balancing on her husband’s legs.

"Bumpin for real. And secondly, I have never done this in my life," she captioned the picture, which features a cameo from their daughter. "My friends practice acro-yoga and convinced me I’d be totally fine. They were right. Super fun, easier than it looks, and why not make a spectacle at the beach? #pregnant #AF"

Photo: Instagram/erikachristensen

Brigitte Nielsen baby announcement

Brigitte Nielsen baby announcement

Brigitte Nielsen and Mattia Dessi

When it came to one of the most shocking announcements of the year, Brigitte took the cake. The 54-year-old shared that she was expecting her first child with 40-year-old Mattia.

“Family getting larger [heart emoji] #me #family #brigittenielsen #babybump,” she wrote. Just weeks later, Brigitte gave birth to her daughter Frida." 

Jessica Simpson pregnant

Jessica Simpson pregnant

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson

The 38-year-old singer took our breath away in September  when she took to Instagram to announce that her and her husband Eric have a third bun in the oven! With the helping hands of her children, six-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and five-year-old son, Ace, Jessica made it known that the family would welcome a baby girl.

 

“SURPRISE…” she wrote in a mysterious first post of her two kids holding polka dot balloons. The star then shared a second photo that made it clear her tiny tots were participating in a balloon gender reveal on a scenic field. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five,” she wrote in the caption. "We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life."

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessicasimpson

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd

Josh Brolin and Kathryn Boyd

Just a casual walk – and baby announcement! Ahead of their birth of their adorable little girl Westlyn, the Avengers star decided to share the news mid hike.

“There’s a new sheriff in town, and she’s no bigger than a sweet potato,” he wrote next to the photo of Kathryn putting her bump on display in nature. “Hang on to your hats. #jbkbstucktogether#lilbeanterritory #loveisaslovedoes.”

Photo: Instagram/@joshbrolin

Karla Souza baby

Karla Souza baby

Karla Souza and Marshall Trenkmann

How to get away with a pregnancy! The Mexican actress and her husband welcomed their daughter Gianna in April. Karla, who was pregnant on her hit ABC show How to Get Away with Murder, posted a picture rocking track suit and holding her baby bump.

“So I have something to share with you guys.” In the following picture, Karla posed with Gianna laying on her chest. “God blessed us.”

Photo: Instagram/@karlasouza

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Reid

Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

Ryan, Kayla and Caiden couldn’t wait to share the news of baby number two. The whole family got involved when it came to making the sweet announcement.

The Olympic swimmer held up a picture of the ultra sound while model held on to their son, who sweetly showed off his belly. “BOOM!!!! Baby number 2! Can’t wait to bring my fam of 4 to #tokyo2020 #blessed #Lochte4 #familyjustgotbigger." 

Photo: Instagram/@ryanlochte 

