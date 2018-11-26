View 10 pics | Back to story

10 latina beauty influencers to get you makeup-inspired for the holidays

Laura Sanchez beauty influencer

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it’s time to step up your beauty game to the max. Between office holiday parties, family dinners and holiday gift exchanges with your friends, there’s no better time to look extra glam than the holiday season – think glitter, shimmery highlighter and all things gold. Scroll through to meet the Latina beauty influencers that will inspire you to take risks and have a little fun with your makeup this holiday season.

 

Laura Sanchez (Instagram @laura_makeup)

Not only is Laura Sanchez a mega beauty influencer but she also has her own makeup line, Laura Sanchez Beauty! The makeup mogul has one million followers with which she shares everything from looks featuring bold eyes and black lips to something more subtle with a simple dash of highlighter. Check her out for some daring beauty looks.

 

Photo: Instagram/@laura_makeup

Irishcel Beilin beauty influencer

Irishcel Beilin (Instagram @irisbeilin)

Irishcel Beilin is a Panamanian-born beauty influencer who takes glam to a whole other level with sunset eyes and glowy skin. She also covers tutorials, fitness, and more!

 

Photo: Instagram/@irisbeilin

Carlina beauty influencer

Carlina Zacarias (Instagram @carlinazacariasmakeup)

Aside from being a celebrity makeup artist, Carlina herself is an influencer when it comes to the beauty game. Look to her for soft pastel makeup or glam every day looks. The makeup pro is also CEO and founder of the lash line, Bellina Lashes.

 

Photo: Instagram/@carlinazacariasmakeup

Alba Ramos beauty influencer

Alba Ramos (Instagram @sunkissalba)

Alba Ramos a.k.a Sunkiss Alba is all about the organic beauty and non-toxic makeup life. The new mom features natural makeup looks that focus on that covetable glow-from-within look, but she’ll also surprise you with an unexpected bold lip. Her flawless skin is serious #skincaregoals.

 

Photo: Instagram/@sunkissalba 

Paloma Cordova

Paloma Cordova (Instagram @palomaxcordova)

Paloma Cordova shares some of the most wearable eclectic looks in the beauty influencer world. Her looks are super unique and editorial like, and no matter what she wears she perfectly pulls it off. She will make you want to step out of your comfort zone!

 

Photo: Instagram/@palomaxcordova

Nena beauty influencer

Nena (Instagram @nena)

Mexican beauty vlogger, Nena, mainly posts Youtube videos in Spanish, but her Instagram is a mix of both English and Spanish. Her videos are hilarious and definitely worth a watch for tutorials or just as a pastime.

 

Photo: Instagram/@nena

Cindy Limon beauty influencer

Cindy Limon (Instagram @cindylimon)

Cindy Limon is a San Diego based beauty vlogger who will charm you with her bubbly personality and everyday-glam makeup looks. The Latina beauty posts everything from hair tutorials to makeup palette reviews and even includes fashion too. All her videos are in Spanish and feature easy to recreate looks.

 

Photo: Instagram/@cindylimon

Denise Sanchez beauty influencer

Denise Sanchez (Instagram @makeupbydenise)

If you’re looking to get adventurous with your hair and makeup, then Dominican Afro-Latina Denise Sanchez is your girl. The beauty blogger shares beautiful photos on her Instagram of her bold makeup looks and pretty hairstyles leaving us with an urge to go and play with our makeup.

 

Photo: Instagram/@makeupbydenise

Melissa Flores beauty influencer

Melissa Flores (Instagram @melissaflores)

Melissa Flores is a beauty blogger known for her glamorous and super wearable looks. She’s a Dominicana based in New Jersey who gives insight on beauty, fashion, and often takes us through her hair-transformation journeys.

 

Photo: Instagram/@melissaflores

Yuri Antillon

Yuri Antillon (Instagram @yurigmakeup)

Yuri is an L.A. based beauty content creator who recently collaborated with e.l.f. Cosmetics and other influencers on the brand’s Modern Metals collection. The 29-year-old makeup guru likes to experiment with bright colors and unconventional beauty looks.

 

Photo: Instagram/@yurigmakeup

