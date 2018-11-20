View 9 pics | Back to story

9 must-have beauty essentials to grab during Black Friday/Cyber Monday
9 must-have beauty essentials to grab during Black Friday/Cyber Monday

As true beauty aficionados, one of our favorite Thanksgiving traditions is to scoop up the best in beauty thanks to all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Between work functions, friend gift exchanges, and long-time-no-see family gatherings, we need the best of the best to get us through the holiday season. So, whether you’re getting an early start on your holiday shopping or simply treating yourself to be at the top of your beauty game, below are 10 must-have beauty essentials to shop on Black Friday, Cyber Monday or both!

 

OUAI The Rose Hair & Body Oil

This 3-in-1 product is a favorite for its hydrating benefits on the skin and hair and captivating fragrance – which is why it doubles up as a perfume

OG: $32

The Deal: Buy any two products and get the third one 50% off with code HALFOUAI, Cyber Week Deal ends 11/26

OUAI Memory Mist 

While you're at it you should grab the Memory Mist. This spritz is a high octane heat protectant that primes and locks all hairstyles thanks to polymer technology. It's also available in a convenient travel size!

OG: $28

Book of Eyes Palette

This quad offers a selection of rich velvety eyeshadows, translucent shimmers, and crease-resistant formulas you can easily travel with.

OG: $44

The Deal: 30% off color cosmetics Cyber Monday

 

FARSALI Unicorn Essence

The name alone makes you want to try the product, but this serum acts as a double-purpose serum as it protects the skin from free radical damage while priming it for layering moisturizer or makeup application.

OG: $54

The Deal: Starting this Thursday, the brand will be offering 25% off their site + free shipping to all U.S. customers. 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Ride or Die Brow Duo

You’ll want to make sure your eyebrows are looking perfect for the holiday season, and this set is the ultimate power couple for brows. The fine-tipped pencil outlines the brows and adds precise detail as it mimics the look of brow hair with detail and precision. Meanwhile, the clear gel features a lightweight, colorless formula that delivers flexible hold that lasts. 

OG: $43

The Deal: $25 (limited-edition)

Biolage R.A.W. Rebalance Scalp Conditioner

If your scalp’s been missing out on some much-needed love, then perhaps now is the time to pamper your head. The cooler temperatures often dry out our scalps and the Biolage R.A.W. Rebalance Scalp Conditioner is a perfect solution to bring the moisture levels up. This conditioner contains willow bark and rosemary, and it helps balance the scalp’s moisture levels by providing lightweight moisture.

OG Price: $25.00

The Deal: $10.99 until Saturday

L'Occitane Lavender Hand Cream Trio

This lavender hand cream is enriched with shea butter and P.D.O. lavender essential oil from Haute-Provence. You can count on it to keep your hands soft and moisturized all winter long.

OG: $29

The Deal: Cyber Monday, 20% off sitewide – (excluding Castelebajac novelties, value-sets + Reset)

Spiritualized Dry Shampoo Mist

Not only is this mist is good for in-between shampoo cleansing but it also helps soothe dry or itchy scalps. It’s a win-win situation!

OG : $28

The Deal: Black Friday Weekend (20% OFF $50+ w/ Code: BLACK20) at RandCo.com Cyber Monday (25% OFF $75+ w/ Code: CYBER25) at RandCo.com

Voalition Prismatic Luminizing Shield SPF 50

This sunscreen luminizer will have you glowing all while protecting your skin from the sun’s harmful rays.

OG: $35

The Deal: 30% off everything on VolitionBeauty.com (excluding marked down items and kits) for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

