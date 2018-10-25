View 9 pics | Back to story

Joan Smalls, Suzette Quintanilla plus these fierce Latinas on why you can't put us in one box

Joan Smalls, Suzette Quintanilla plus these fierce Latinas on why you can't put us in one box
Joan Smalls, Suzette Quintanilla plus these fierce Latinas on why you can't put us in one box

A bold red lip, hair perfectly styled and always leaving the house looking like a million bucks (even if you shop on a budget) have always been synonymous with growing up Latina. During Hispanic Heritage Month, Estée Lauder Companies brought influencers, celebs and power women together from the east and west coasts to expand on the conversation of diversity and inclusiveness. The two-day event featuring Joan Smalls, Lynda Lopez, Lilliana Vazquez and Suzette Quintanilla to name a few not only brought reflection and insight into their own experiences but added ways on how beauty brands, and really all companies, can affectively represent every woman.

 

“I believe brands have to move beyond just focusing on the surface level of cultures and focus on subcultures such as generations, ages, language preferences, cities, cultural codes/cues, and regional beauty preferences,” Alicia Romero, ELC’s executive director, North America Local & Cultural Relevancy, said. “Recognizing granular subcultures allows individuals to see themselves in a more meaningful manner — moving beyond superficial ethnic stereotypes.”

 

The overall consensus was that we are not to be put into one box and authenticity is key. Oh, and Latinas will spend, spend, spend on makeup and skincare so brands need to listen.

 

Scroll through to see some highlights from the inspiring, moving chats.

Joan Smalls, who is the face of Estée Lauder, knows she can impact change: “I represent not only Latinas but blacks as well. So for me it just shows and gives me the opportunity for girls and women across the world, regardless if they speak English or Spanish, that they can see a part of themselves in me. I just use this opportunity to do the best of my ability and make them proud.”

 

 

Lynda Lopez, pictured with Mimi, currently works for ABC News and credits her mom Guadalupe for so much. “I was lucky to be raised by strong women,” she said from the Welcome to the East Coast: An Exploration of Caribbean Latina Beauty Culture panel at the Royalton Park Avenue. “My mom, everybody knows about Guadalupe, she is amazing. She single-handedly kept three girls in line in the Bronx in the ‘80s and ‘90s when it was not easy. My mom, the women around us, the community that we had was such a strong Latino community that we knew we were strong enough to handle what came our way.”

 

Mimi Valdés, Chief Creative Officer for Pharrell Williams’ company, shed light on how brands can be better. “I think when you are making these decisions whether it’s hiring or choosing new ambassadors, people to be involved in the brand, you have to take a risk and jump out the window,” she said. “By the time [brands] get excited about an actress or model, they are already hot and have 20 other brands trying to get involved with them. Don’t be scared, make a decision, do your research, try to get involved with cultures as much as possible and immerse yourself in it, not just by the numbers.”

 

Kika Rocha, pictured with Anggie Bryan and Ana Yanez, has a following that has amassed from being a contributor on Univision’s Despierta America as well as by showing her true self to her followers on social media. She encouraged brands to not just focus on different complexions or skin types but also to factor in and showcase women of all ages.

 

The Colombian-born fashion and beauty expert raised a good point about language as well. “If you have the chance to have two languages in your life and live in both languages, embrace it and be happy,” she said while also acknowledging language is not the be all end all. Lynda added: “There are a lot of, particularly East Coast Latinas, across the country who are not as connected to the language as their parents or family, but it doesn’t make you feel any less connected to the culture. I feel just as Latina not being able to get through a sentence in Spanish.”

 

The following week, the second panel brought the West Coast Latinas to NYC’s Crosby Hotel for a discussion of Mexican-American Beauty Culture. Dulce Ruiz, creator of @DulceCandy, led the discussion about how she keeps her mainly Latina audience engaged. “I’ve been doing this for 10 years… staying true to who I am, my culture, my upbringing, even the way I look, they can relate to that,” she said. “They don’t see someone like this on a magazine cover.” She later told HOLA! USA that applying that mascara or bold lip is not just for superficial reasons. “There is always a deeper meaning in anything that we do in beauty, fashion and style. Everything always has a meaning… It’s an attitude.”

 

For as long as these ladies can remember, they have seen their moms take pride in their appearances. Suzette Quintanilla, shared her and Selena’s mother’s advice growing up. “My mother used to tell us [makeup] is a representation of who you are, and it’s so true,” she said. “I’m sure those across, I don’t care what you are Puerto Rican, Dominican, it’s all Latin moms. To this day, my mother is 74 years old, and she will not go to CVS without her eyebrows on or lip gloss on.”

 

In picking those products, all the women agreed that the spokeswomen and ladies showing off the brands need to reflect them better. “I want to see something that’s more real and everyday so I can understand that this product is for me, not just runway models, using Latinas and showing our diversity,” Suzette mentioned. “We are all the same but so different.”

 

NBC Today Show style expert Lilliana Vazquez told HOLA! USA, “I don’t think [brands] are doing it right yet. I don’t think they are picking the right talent. When you are using the same people over and over again, I already know the story. I was inspired by the story the first seven times I heard it. Find different people.”

 

Lifestyle expert Robyn Moreno (far left) had the same sentiment during the talk. “It’s not that big of a mystery,” she said. “I think sometimes we make it so difficult, you are sitting on gold. You go into your own stores and see who is putting makeup on people.”

 

In fact Lilliana, who is both Mexican and Puerto Rican, shared an experience proving Robyn’s point when she was with her mom in the Neiman Marcus in her hometown of Dallas. “She was born in Guadalajara. She speaks perfect English grammatically, but she has an accent,” the fashion designer said. “She is proud of her accent, but there are times she gets self-conscious. She didn’t want to go over [to the Tom Ford counter], and she was shy. The most gorgeous Colombian woman was working that day, and my mom felt so at home and bought a whole lot of products.”

 

 

Dulce and all of the women from each panel know there is so much more of this conversation to be had so Latinas everywhere are comfortable walking up to any high end beauty counter as they are going into a drugstore. Brands need to educate themselves and realize there is not one formula for Latinas. Sure we all do love makeup and glam, but we come in all shapes, sizes and colors with just as wide a range of hair textures. “We want to go back to our cultures, we want to embrace everything because we don’t want it to be erased,” the proud mom told HOLA! USA. “Any way we can find a way to bring that back into our lives. I think events like today help shift the needle a little bit.”

 

 

