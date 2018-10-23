View 7 pics | Back to story

Bumpin’ Around: Meghan Markle’s baby bump evolution

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie wedding
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie wedding

Baby on board! Meghan Markle is expecting her first baby with husband Prince Harry and her baby bump is ever-growing! “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ae very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the message from Kensington Palace read.

 

Shortly after sharing the exciting news, the 37-year-old Duchess debuted her bump and has not been shy about showing it off since. Scroll through for a look at Meghan Markle’s evolving baby bump.

 

The royal baby was a secret as Meghan made her appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on October 12. The Duchess strategically covered her belly in a navy blue coat.

 

Meghan Markle baby bump debut
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump debut

Meghan’s bump made its first official appearance during day one of the royal tour. The royal was all smiles as she stepped out with Harry in Australia, on October 16, receiving her first baby gift and congratulatory messages from well wishers.

 

The big reveal came after Meghan had her 12 week appointment and was said to be "feeling well." 

 

Meghan Markle baby bump in Melbourne
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump in Melbourne

A stop in Melbourne on October 18, showed the Duchess getting active with her bump. Meghan attended a reception at the Government House Victoria where she played a round of Australian football with athletes from the This Girl Can campaign.

 

Meghan Markle Bondi beach
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle Bondi beach

Bumpin’ around Bondi! Meghan gave a first glimpse of her showing bump. On October 19, the Duchess and her husband attended an engagement on Bondi Beach. When Meghan wasn’t busy greeting well wishers, she cradled her bump with one hand, and held Harry’s with the other.

 

Meghan Markle baby bump ANZAC
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump ANZAC

Although Meghan wore all black, her bump made and appearance. The former Suits actress wore a black dress during the ANZAC Memorial in Hyde Park on October 20.

 

Meghan Markle baby bump Fraser Island
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump Fraser Island

Meghan held on to Harry's hand while walking down the jetty on Fraser Island to greet fans on October 22. Prior to the outing, Meghan took some time off after being advised to scale back. "The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess's schedule slightly," Kensington Palace said in a statement.

 

When Meghan made her return, she sweetly held on to her bump and wow'ed in one of her more standout maternity style moments.

 

Meghan Markle baby bump Fiji
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle baby bump Fiji

Bumpin' in blue! Meghan's bump was front and center as she attended a state dinner with Harry in Suva, Fiji on October 23. Meghan, who wore a cape dress, smiled as she held on to her bump with two hands during the evening out.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

