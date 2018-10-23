Baby on board! Meghan Markle is expecting her first baby with husband Prince Harry and her baby bump is ever-growing! “Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ae very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the message from Kensington Palace read.
Shortly after sharing the exciting news, the 37-year-old Duchess debuted her bump and has not been shy about showing it off since. Scroll through for a look at Meghan Markle’s evolving baby bump.
The royal baby was a secret as Meghan made her appearance at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s wedding on October 12. The Duchess strategically covered her belly in a navy blue coat.