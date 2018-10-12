View 7 pics | Back to story

The lucky 7 hair products topping our Best in Beauty Awards

Head & Shoulders

After reviewing all there is to offer on the market for makeup and skin, we also put products to the test that would benefit a wide range of hair textures and lengths in our Best in Beauty Awards. Though it was tough, we narrowed it down to 12 must-have products that will enhance, benefit and maintain all hair types. Here we list our lucky seven.

 

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Hair Shampoo

Helps soften and restore dry, frizzy hair to a silky smooth look. Its new 3Action formula cleans, protects and moisturizes all types of hair, even colored or treated ones.

Herbal Essences

Herbal Essences Refresh Blue Ginger In-the-Shower Foam Conditioner

Refreshes and detangles strands by conditioning without the weight. This foam conditioner is whipped with the bio:renew blend of antioxidants, aloe and sea kelp.

Kerastase

Kérastase Resistance Serum Extentioniste Scalp & Hair Serum

A formula that strengthens the scalp, allowing the hair to grow much healthier and stronger. It's important to gently massage it into the scalp by sections.

L'Oreal

L'Oréal Paris Elvive Extraordinary Oil Deep Nourishing Shampoo

Hydrating formula that revives very dry hair in just 1 wash, providing it with intense shine and softness. Natural ingredients include flower oil and sunflower.

nexxus

NEXXUS Keraphix Conditioner

A healing system (the conditioner is the second step) for severely damaged hair, with Keratin Protein and Black Rice, that heal visible signs of hair damage. 

Dyson

Tool: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

In addition to its unusual design, this dryer is lightweight and has a fast digital motor that reduces the drying time by almost half.

Carol's Daughter

Carol's Daughter Coco Crème Velvet Cream Hair Mask

Specially formulated for super dry hair, this mask contains a coconut-based formula that intensely moisturizes and is great for women with wavy or curly hair.

