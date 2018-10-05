View 3 pics | Back to story

Three easy, gorgeous hairstyles to do at home

It’s no surprise that Latinas take pride in their appearance and that starts with their hair (Can we get a Yass girl!). So we partnered with beauty influencer Farah Varga, @farahpink, and Ulta Beauty to put daily Beauty Steal products to the test (available for up to 50% off during their Gorgeous Hair Event happening now through October 20th)! “I’m loving being creative with hair looks that let the real me shine through,” she tells HOLA! USA. Using the products below, this busy New Yorker can get three different – yet stunning – looks for her on-the-go lifestyle.

 

Beautiful Braids

Beauty Steals to get the look: Paul Mitchell, Select styling products will be $9.99 each on Saturday, 10/6

 

Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Sculpting Foam: “This helped me prep my hair before I braided it and left my braids sleek, frizz-free and much more manageable.”

 

Paul Mitchell Freeze & Shine Super Spray: “This finishing spray did a great job at taming my fly always and helped the braids stay neat for longer.”

 

Tools needed: Comb to separate, hair brush to smooth and hair ties to finish.

 

Farah’s Final Take: “These braids made me feel playful. I loved them for a busy daytime look because it kept hair out of my face. And when I took them out, I was left with natural beachy waves which are great for a second-day style.”

 

Confident Curls

 

Beauty Steals to get the look: Design Essentials, Entire brand will be 50% off on Thursday, 10/11

 

Design Essentials Natural Almond & Avocado Detangling Leave-In Conditioner: “I used this on my damp hair. It made my hair feel more moisturized, plus my curls were shiny!”

 

Design Essentials Natural Honey Curl Foaming Custard: “It gave me defined curls without any crunchiness or flakes.”

 

Tools needed: Blow dryer with a diffuser attached

 

Farah’s Final Take: “The curls made me feel empowered and are perfect for a night out.”

 

Sultry Sleek Hair

Beauty Steals to get the look: Chi, Select styling products will be 50% off on Friday, 10/12

 

Chi Silk Infusion Silk Reconstructing Complex: “I used this on my damp hair. It left my hair silky, smooth with an amazing shine.”

 

Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray: “I used this once my hair was dry, but before I flat ironed it. It did a great job at protecting my hair from heat damage and didn’t leave any buildup.”

 

Tools needed: Blow dryer & round brush to dry hair, flat iron to smooth

 

Farah’s Final Take: “This style is great for traveling because it’s easy to maintain day after day. I just do a few touch ups allowing me to get out the door faster!”

 

