It’s no surprise that Latinas take pride in their appearance and that starts with their hair (Can we get a Yass girl!). So we partnered with beauty influencer Farah Varga, @farahpink, and Ulta Beauty to put daily Beauty Steal products to the test (available for up to 50% off during their Gorgeous Hair Event happening now through October 20th)! “I’m loving being creative with hair looks that let the real me shine through,” she tells HOLA! USA. Using the products below, this busy New Yorker can get three different – yet stunning – looks for her on-the-go lifestyle.
Beautiful Braids
Beauty Steals to get the look: Paul Mitchell, Select styling products will be $9.99 each on Saturday, 10/6
Paul Mitchell Extra-Body Sculpting Foam: “This helped me prep my hair before I braided it and left my braids sleek, frizz-free and much more manageable.”
Paul Mitchell Freeze & Shine Super Spray: “This finishing spray did a great job at taming my fly always and helped the braids stay neat for longer.”
Tools needed: Comb to separate, hair brush to smooth and hair ties to finish.
Farah’s Final Take: “These braids made me feel playful. I loved them for a busy daytime look because it kept hair out of my face. And when I took them out, I was left with natural beachy waves which are great for a second-day style.”