Best in Beauty 2018: The top products for lips, eyes and face

Best in Beauty 2018: The top products for lips, eyes and face
Best in Beauty 2018: The top products for lips, eyes and face

Beauty blogger Dani Rios' three products she can't live without, especially in the Texas heat
Best in Beauty 2018: Face

We have already shown you the Most Diverse Beauty Winners so now it's time to take a look at the best of the rest for makeup. Executive Beauty Director Mariana Cornejo and our beauty team sifted through hundreds of products to determine the top brands for your face, lips and eyes. 

 

For the complete winners list, pick up the October issue of HOLA! USA on newsstands now or subscribe here.

 

Face (clockwise from left)

Urban Decay All Nighter Pollution Protection Makeup Setting Spray, $34

 

CoverGirl TruBlend Serving Sculpt Contour Palette, $10

 

Make Up For Ever Ultra HD Invisible Cover Foundation, $43 (Most Diverse Winner)

 

Tatcha The Silk Canvas Primer, $52

 

 

Best in Beauty 2018: Lips

Lips (left to right)

Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick, $34

 

Mary Kay Satin Lips Shea Butter Balm, $12

 

Fresh Sugar Lip Wonder Drops Advanced Therapy, $26

 

Chantecaille Lip Veil Lipstick, $48 (Most Diverse Winner)

 

Best in Beauty 2018: Eyes

Eyes (clockwise from left)

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Plumping Mascara, $10

 

Huda Beauty Rose Gold Remastered Eyeshadow Palette, $65

 

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara, $25 (Most Diverse Winner)

 

L'Oréal Brow Stylist Brow Raiser Highlighter Duo, $11

 

