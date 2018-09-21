View 15 pics | Back to story

Best in Beauty 2018: The 15 most diverse, inclusive products, brands

Best in Beauty 2018: The 15 most diverse, inclusive products, brands
Best in Beauty 2018: The 15 most diverse, inclusive products, brands

Estee Lauder

It's that time of year again when we bring you the Best in Beauty winners. Executive Beauty Director Mariana Cornejo and our beauty team sifted through hundreds of products to determine the top brands in makeup, skincare and hair. This year there was an additional element we payed close attention to: diversity. At HOLA! USA we not only celebrate diversity, we are diversity. We are also in the midst of a revolution in the beauty industry, in which both women and men call for the recognition of people according to their age, race, culture or gender. The notion of what is 'beautiful' is in constant evolution, and beauty brands have taken note.

 

And we have paid close attention to those companies as you will see in the products below. Scroll to see our Diverse Beauty winners from the brands who are socially aware and all about inclusivity — their products are pretty awesome too!

 

Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-in Place Makeup, $42

Latin women love a matte finish so that's why we chose this Estée Lauder foundation. This product also comes in 56 shades and lasts from day to night in any type of weather, humidity included. This foundation is also oil-free which helps prevent acne.

 

Carol's Daughter

Carol's Daughter Coco Crème Velvet Cream Hair Mask, $14

Coming off the summer heat and if you live in very hot climates all year, hair becomes even more dehydrated. This mask is specially formulated for super-dry hair and contains a coconut-based formula that intensely moisturizes. It's great for women with wavy or curly hair. 

 

Chantecaille

Chantecaille Lip Veil Lipstick, $48

With shades that are universally flattering for all women, Chantecaille created this lipstick on a base of Baobab oil that glides on easily. Latinas are known for their signature red lips and this brand delivers a range of 10+ red/pink hues.

 

Clinique

Clinique Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator, $19

Aloe is a key driver for Latinas and this moisturizer has Aloe Vera Water. This formula's technology makes the skin create its own water source and then seals the hydration. This multipurpose product can also be used as a primer or an enhancer on certain parts of the face.

 

Colorscience

Colorscience Even Up Clinical Pigment Perfector, $125

It's very common as a Latina to suffer from hyperpigmentation so this product is perfect when it comes to brightening, correcting and protecting the skin. Colorscience's Pigment Perfector also has SPF 50 so while diminishing the appearance of discoloration and brown spots, it protects against future sun damage.

 

Dermadoctor

DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Intensive Vitamin C Peel Pads, $78

Vitamin C resonates with Latinas given its natural power. These peel pads contain Kakadu, a plum which is considered one of the richest vitamin C sources in the world. Your skin will look brighter, softer and firmer after using them.

 

Erborian

Erborian CC Crème à la Centella Asiatica, $44

Centella Asiatica has been a widely known herb for Latinas for ages due to its wide range of benefits including helping with anxiety, healing wounds and stretchmarks. It's also ideal to moisturize, protect and enhance the skin. The multipurpose formula contains pigments that adapt to your skin tone, revealing a much more uniform appearance.

 

Smashbox

Smashbox Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer, $39

The genetic makeup of Latinas results in more acne and blemishes because our skin tends to be more oily. This primer also controls shine control with it's smooth-texture and mattifying finish. 

 

Inoar

INOAR Kálice Shampoo Multifunctional, $16

With Vitamin E and 7 vegetable oils, including jasmine, argan, myrrh, macademia, ojon, sweet almonds and rosemary oils, this shampoo moisturizes, regenerates, softens and protects any type of hair.

 

Lancome

Lancôme Monsieuri Big Waterproof Mascara, $25

Get that bold look with this mascara. It's really waterproof and volumizes lashes without running. The brush has a unique shape that helps when applying the right amount of mascara with one application. 

 

Maybelline

Maybelline Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation, $7.99

This foundation not only comes in 40 shades, it is also super lightweight and mattifies and refines pores. It's ideal for women with normal to oily skin as its micro-powders control shine. 

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice C25 Super Booster, $55

Vitamin C is a key ingredient in products for Latinas and this serum contains 25% of the vitamin. It helps with the common beauty issue of dark spots regardless of a lighter or darker complexion and makes it smoother and more uniform overall. 

 

Revive

RéVive Moisturizing Renewal Cream SPF 15, $210

A cream sunscreen that absorbs quickly, is easy to apply and leaves the skin softer immediately. An added bonus is the cell-renewal ingredients like avobenzone that works very well for mature skin.

 

Tarte

Tarte Shape Tape Contour Concealer, $27

This product comes in 20 shades and gives full coverage with a matte finish. It perfectly conceals dark spots, under eye circles that are common in Latinas whether that be hereditary or sun damage.

Tresemme

TRESemmé Compressed Micro Mist Hair Spray, $4.92

This hairspray reduces frizz and dries quickly, leaving hair super manageable and with movement. The range of this hair spray works well for all hair types including wavy and think to straight and thin.

 

Pick up the October issue of HOLA! USA on newsstands now for the rest of the Most Diverse products as well as the full Best in Beauty winners. 

