Unleash the Possibilities

Smokey Autumn

Expressing who you are and showing the world your gorgeous self is essential, now more than ever. It’s time to embrace your truest self and let your inner beauty shine through, illuminating your light and sharing your story.

 

And what better way to reveal your unique, personality than through your style. Letting your individuality show doesn’t mean that you have forgot your favorite looks, simply translate them for yourself and for your daily activities. Whether you’re running an errand around the corner or going out for a night on the town, your hair and makeup reflect your spirit as well as the latest trends.

 

This season is all about glam, dramatic eyes. So, let these looks inspire you to create your own using must-have makeup picks from Ulta Beauty that will take your style to the next level and help you realize #BeautyYourWay #BellezaATuManera.

 

Smoked Autumn Eye

Lush color that smokes out is stunning by day and smoldering by night. To try it, just cut crease and fade the shadow toward the brow. Maxed out pigments and metallics are perfect for this look, and a palette like Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Soft Glam is the perfect way to mix textures and shades for an effect you’ll love.

 

But if you want to experiment with many shades (and who doesn’t!) Morphe’s Grand Glam palette features hot hues in every color to create any style you can dream up and a couple coats of NYX Professional Makeup Worth the Hype mascara in black really seals the deal on this look.

 

And a fun add-on to this trend is red lips and Full Vinyl Lip Lacquer by NARS in Red District is definitely on-point.

 

 

Sparkling Metallic Eye

Own the glitter, it’s time for you to dazzle! Metallics are hotter than ever, so dial it up a notch by adding some serious sparkle. Layer a pressed glitter shadow until you reach your glitter max (and then maybe add one more layer for even more glam!) The gold shade in Urban Decay’s Born To Run palette is totally on trend right now, but don’t limit yourself to just that, top it with a super volume mascara like Maybelline Total Temptation.

 

Lastly slick on a high-gloss color in a hue that’s all about you— Lipstick Queen Reign & Shine Lip Gloss in Empress of Apricot or L’Oréal Paris’ Havana x Camila Cabello Lip Dew lip gloss in Serendipity are colors you have to check out this season.

 

 

Sunset Eye

Beauty’s boldest look, the Sunset is all about color blocking dusk-like shades in orange and bronze from Tarte’s Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay palette and blending them together. This dramatic look draws the attention up to the eyes in a fun flirty way, so finish it strong with jet-black lashes by MAC’s 3D Black Lash mascara in Extreme Dimension.

 

And just be sure to balance the heat of this style with a sweet cheek, like Beauty by POPSUGAR’s Make Me Blush Cheek Color in Meet Cute and a sheer, nude gloss. Dose of Color lip gloss in Dolly features the neutral undertones needed to keep this shadow in the spotlight.

 

 

Jewel Eye

Fresh from the runway comes the latest jewel tones in emerald and gold. Rich hues are already trending for eyes, but this look adds an unmistakable shimmer that truly sets this style apart. STILA Vivd & Vibrant eyeshadow duo features these two colors in easy-to-wear shades, Jade and Smokey Quartz.

 

Soften cheeks to complement these awesome eyes with the light shimmer from Cover FX Gold Bar Highlighting palette, swirl the shades together for a subtle hint of tint. And if you’re looking for an extra boost of shine, pucker up to Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer—Melon Pop might just be your new go-to hue!

 

Inspired by these looks? Find everything you need to express your personal style and unleash your own possibilities at ULTA.com, then show it off to the world!

 

