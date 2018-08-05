Unleash the Possibilities

View Galleries
-
Celebrities bare it all: The best makeup-less selfies
-
Demi Lovato embraces her body in empowering post: 'I'm letting go of my perfectionism'
Demi Lovato is taking a new attitude into 2018. The Confident singer shared an inspiring message with her Instagram followers on Thursday, January 4,...
-
Kylie Jenner shows off youthful, makeup-free look as Stormi takes a nap on her
Kylie Jenner went bare-faced for the camera in a new series of snaps featuring her daughter Stormi. The 20-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a...
-
Demi Lovato has a new look – see the new style she debuted for the summer
Blonde for the summer! Demi Lovato has switched up her look. On Tuesday, July 17, the Sorry Not Sorry singer teased new hair via Instagram. Demi...
-
Beyoncé and Jay Z welcome twins
Congratulations, Carters! Beyoncé and Jay Z's family became a party of five this past week. The Lemonade singer and her rapper husband welcomed...