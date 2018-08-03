View 8 pics | Back to story

Jessie James Decker, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity moms who breastfeed on Instagram

...
Jessie James Decker, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity moms who breastfeed on Instagram
You're reading

Jessie James Decker, Chrissy Teigen and more celebrity moms who breastfeed on Instagram

1/8
Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato reveal their newborn daughter's meaningful name
Next

Michael Bublé and wife Luisana Lopilato reveal their newborn daughter's meaningful name
jesse-james-decker-breastfeeding

jesse-james-decker-breastfeeding

These celebrity moms know how to get the job done! While they're always on the go, there's always time for them to feed their babies. Here's to these celebrity mommies like Jessie James Decker and Chrissy Teigen who unapologetically breastfeed their babies! 

 

Raise a glass! Jessie James Decker gave a toast of rosé and a peace sign while feeding her little boy.

 

Photo: Instagram/@jessiejamesdecker

Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding

Chrissy Teigen breastfeeding

Chrissy Teigen hilariously pulled double duty, feeding both her baby boy Miles and daughter Luna's baby doll. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Lauren Hashian, The Rock

Lauren Hashian, The Rock

Proud papa, The Rock shared this special moment with his longtime love, Lauren Hashian and their newborn daughter Tiana. The Jumanji star captured the moment where he gave his girlfriend an extra hand while she fed their daughter.

 

Photo: Instagram/@therock

Pink breastfeeding

Pink breastfeeding

Pink and her little man shared a sweet moment while they were taking a hike.

 

Photo: Instagram/@pink

Blake Lively breastfeeding

Blake Lively breastfeeding

Blake Lively took a break from filming to feed her baby girl, and take in some amazing views.

 

Photo: Instagram/@blakelively

Brie Bella breastfeeding

Brie Bella breastfeeding

Brie Bella shared this selfie featuring her and her one-week-old daughter Birdie.

 

Photo: Instagram/@thebriebella

Candice Swanepoel breastfeeing

Candice Swanepoel breastfeeing

Candice Swanepoel took this picture of the intimate moment with her and oldest son Anaca Nicoli.

 

Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices

Gisele Bündchen breastfeeding

Gisele Bündchen breastfeeding

Gisele Bündchen made a statement when she posted this photo in 2013 that showed her getting glam, while breastfeeding her baby boy.

 

Photo: Instagram/@gisele 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

More about:

View Galleries