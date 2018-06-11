READ MORE +

Lights, camera, glam! These Latino beauty gurus are making a name for themselves, keeping some of the biggest names in Hollywood glam. From hair, skin and nails, this group has created some of the most iconic looks and are for sure worth the follow. Click ahead to see the best Latino glam masters.

Miguel Perez (Instagram/@miguelmartinperezldn)

The Spanish hairstylist has a royal clientele! Miguel, who works out of London’s Salon Sloane, has been doing Meghan Markle’s hair since she relocated to the UK. Miguel is also responsible for maintaining Meghan’s friend Amal Clooney’s gorgeous tresses.

Speaking to The Mail (via Entertainment Tonight) Miguel said, "Yes, I do Meghan's hair," adding, "I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]'s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."

Photo: Instagram/@miguelmartinperezldn