Lights, camera, glam! These Latino beauty gurus are making a name for themselves, keeping some of the biggest names in Hollywood glam. From hair, skin and nails, this group has created some of the most iconic looks and are for sure worth the follow. Click ahead to see the best Latino glam masters.
Miguel Perez (Instagram/@miguelmartinperezldn)
The Spanish hairstylist has a royal clientele! Miguel, who works out of London’s Salon Sloane, has been doing Meghan Markle’s hair since she relocated to the UK. Miguel is also responsible for maintaining Meghan’s friend Amal Clooney’s gorgeous tresses.
Speaking to The Mail (via Entertainment Tonight) Miguel said, "Yes, I do Meghan's hair," adding, "I do Amal's, and Meghan is friends with her. I also do George [Clooney]'s, I do the whole family. Amal put Meghan and me together when she moved here [to London]. I do her color, her cut and her styling."
Photo: Instagram/@miguelmartinperezldn
Claudia Betancur (Instagram/@betancurclaudia)
The Colombian makeup artist finds the beauty in all of her clients. Claudia’s career began at the age of 12 when she began doing her mother’s makeup before she went out. Today, Claudia is one of the ambassadors of L’Oreal Paris as well as creative consultant for Motives Cosmetics. Her clients includes Sofia Carson, Eva Longoria, Eugenio Derbez and Thalia Sodi.
Photo: Instagram/@betancurclaudia
Carola Gonzalez (Instagram/@carolagmakeup)
Carola has the magic touch when it comes to creating some of the most iconic celebrity glam. The Puerto Rican artist has been featured inside Vogue, Cosmopolitan, Ocean Drive and more. Her clientele is just as impressive as her resume with Kerry Washington, Ricky Martin, Zoe Saldana and Camila Mendes as some of the recipients of makeup magic.
Photo: Instagram/@carolagmakeup
César DeLeön Ramirêz (Instagram/@cesar4styles)
Known for creating “meticulous, clean, creative and polished looks,” César has made a name for himself as one of the busiest hairstylists in Hollywood. The Puerto Rican beautician is known for creating some of Demi Lovato, Ciara, Kim Kardashian and La La Anthony’s most iconic hair styles.
Photo Instagram/@cesar4styles/@ciara
Mar y Sol Inzerillo (Instagram@nailsbymarysoul)
Mary Sol nails it when it comes to celebrity nail designs. After taking a chance and doing manicures on the set of a photoshoot she was attending, she decided to turn her passion into a career. After doing Gigi Hadid’s futuristic manicure for the 2016 Met Gala, Mar y Sol made a name for herself. Today her clients include Ashley Graham, Gisele Bündchen and Oprah Winfrey.
Photo: Instagram/@nailsbymarysoul
Etienne Ortega (Instagram/@etienneortega)
Etienne is a true glam master! After growing up in Mexico – inspired by old Hollywood glam – he chased his dreams of becoming a makeup artist. The Los Angeles-based makeup artist is known for his versatility. The young MUA’s looks range from heavy glam to soft natural glows. Etienne can be seen smiling alongside his famous clients, which include, Kris Jenner, Christina Aguilera, Eva Longoria and Nicki Minaj.
Photo: Instagram/@etienneortega
Leslie Lopez (Instagram/@leslielopezmakeupartist_)
Leslie has long been responsible for Sarah Jessica Parker’s glam. The veteran New York-based makeup maven has created the Sex and the City star’s looks for various Met Galas and magazine shoots. Leslie has also worked with Kate Hudson, Amanda Seyfried and Gwyneth Paltrow.
Photo: Instagram/@leslielopezmakeupartist_