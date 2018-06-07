Baby boy Baston is getting some A-list love. During her pregnancy, Eva Longoria has had some of her best friends and biggest Hollywood stars put their hands on her baby bump. Here is a look at the celeb pals who have touched her bump.
After joking that her baby is “over due,” Eva's good friend Mario Lopez put in his bid to be the baby’s godfather. “When are you going to officially ask me to be the godfather to your child,” he quipped. “Who’s going to be a better Catholic and male role model than me?”
© Getty Images
Baby boy Baston's "aunties" Kerry Washington and Gina Rodriguez had nothing but love for the bump. During an interview, Eva revealed that Kerry has been an "endless source of baby information."
"Kerry has actually been one of my main friends I've been leaning on during pregnancy," she told Access Hollywood. "She helped me find a baby nurse and a Doula. And she gave me a suitcase of maternity clothes that is like the traveling suitcase, that just gets passed on. She’s been amazing."
© Getty Images
Baby boy Baston got some Golden Globe love from Juan Yosef, Ricky Martin and Édgar Ramírez.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Roselyn Sánchez didn't hold back her excitement as she graced the mommy-to-be's bump during the Overboard premiere.
© Getty Images
After a glam session, Eva's friend and hairstylist Ken Paves joined in on the baby bump action.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
Eva's BFF Victoria Beckham snuggled close to her bump during a Reebok launch.
© Getty Images
Melanie Griffith, who has three children of her own, embraced the Telenovela star's belly during her Walk of Fame ceremony.
© Getty Images
Holly Robinson Peete spent some quality time with Eva and her bump during a girls' night. Eva's gal pal caressed her bump while encouraging her baby boy to hurry up and make his debut so everyone can meet him.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria