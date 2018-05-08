The fashion at the Met Gala was undeniably stunning, but so was the glam on the red carpet. Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney, Hailey Baldwin and Kim Kardashian's makeup all complemented their outfits. Recreate their looks with these step-by-step tutorials.
Gigi Hadid - makeup by Patrick Ta
The Maybelline spokeswoman's Versace gown was made to represent stained glass and her glam team took it one step further with a shimmery new Soda Pop pallette and all Maybelline products.
Face: Begin by priming the skin with Master Prime Hydrate + Smooth. Once the face is primed, apply Fit Me! Dewey + Smooth foundation all over the face with a buffing brush. Then, apply Fit Me! Concealer in light, under the eye and blend outwards to lighten up the area.
Contour/Cheeks: Contour the forehead and cheekbones with the dark side of the Master Contour V Shape Duo in light, then set the contour with Face Studio Master Contour Palette. Next, use Fit Me! Blush in Nude on the apples of the cheeks for a beautiful flushed look. For a golden glow, highlight the inner corner, brow bone, nose and cheekbones using Master Chrome Highlighter in Molten Gold. Lastly, set the entire face with multiple spritz of Master Fix Setting Spray to last all night.
Eyes: Using the brand new Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette, (launching September 2018) apply the shade Grape Pop in the crease, then use the same brush and blend in the shade Blue Raspberry to add even more depth. Mix the shades Cherry on Top and Blue Raspberry on the lid to create a base and blend out into the crease. Next, take a clean brush and press Cherry Cola onto the lid for a pop of color. Finally, use a pencil brush to apply Blue Raspberry on lower lash line and blend out any harsh edges. For the liner, mix Master Precise Ink Liquid Eyeliner in the shades Stellar Sand and Solar Gold and draw a tapering line below the lid, then finish it off with Lasting Drama Lightliner in White Luster in the waterline. Finally, apply everyone’s favorite, Falsies Volum Express Mascara on top lashes only.
Lips: Use Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Dusty Rose to fill in the entire lip for lasting color. Then, finalize the lip look by applying Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes in Purely Nude over the center of the lips.
© Getty Images
Amal Clooney – makeup by Charlotte Tilbury
For her return to the Met Gala, the human rights attorney kept both her makeup and look bright. Wearing an ensemble by Richard Quinn, George Clooney’s leading lady’s glam was the perfect addition. The goal…a dazzling divine statement lip and flawless complexion.
Face: Begin by cleansing skin with the Multi-Miracle Glow. Followed by the Goddess Skin Clay Mask then Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask for red carpet-ready skin in just 15 minutes! Next apply Charlotte’s Magic Cream to moisturize and create the perfect canvas. Add the Wonderglow primer to give the skin a glowing, lit-from-within base.
Follow that step by applying the Light Wonder Foundation all over the face, then dot the Hollywood Flawless Filter along the cheekbones and high points of the face to create a superstar lit Hollywood glow.
To polish the look Airbrush Flawless Finish powder in shades and then add her Filmstar Bronze & Glow, and Pretty Youth Glow Filter in Pretty Fresh to the cheeks to lightly contour and add a pop of pink to round out the look.
Eyes: To add subtle definition and structure to the face, use the Brow Lift to softly fill in and brush up your brows. Next, to create the eye look, apply the Eyes to Mesmerise in Marie Antoinette along the lids as a base, followed by the transparent sparkle POP shade from her NEW Bigger Brighter Eyes palette in Exagger-Eyes to widen and brighten their appearance.
To finish, add the PRIME shade, a warm, eye-brightening ivory-cream, followed by a flash of the Hollywood Beauty Light Wand on the cheekbones. To create an elongating, soft feline flick, use The Classic eyeliner pencil in Audrey along the lash line. Round out the look by creating a Hollywood lash effect that will last all night, by curling the lashes using the Life Changing Lashes eyelash curler, followed by an application of the Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara to both the top and bottom lashes.
Lips: To create a deeply divine lip, outline with the NEW Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Kiss ‘N’ Tell to cheat fuller, wider-looking lips with a flawless, long-lasting finish. Apply a mix of the Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipstick in Screen Siren and Hollywood Lips matte liquid lipstick in Walk of Fame. Then applied her NEW Collagen Lip Bath in Refresh Rose (Launching 5/31), creating a gorgeous fuller-looking, plump effect on the lips and the most sumptuous looking pout.
© Getty Images
Kim Kardashian – makeup by Mario Dedivanovic
The KKW Beauty mogul dripped in gold Versace during her Met appearance. For her glam, Kim’s friend and makeup artist wanted to channel “90s Versace supermodel,” with a dramatic smoky eye.
Face: Prep the skin with Rodial Skincare. Start by using the KKW Beauty Conceal, Bake and Brighten Kit and set the concealer using the Baking Powder. For added radiance, finish off by using a clean fluffy brush to apply the Brightening Powder. If there are dark spots under the eyes, this kit will help correct and conceal trouble areas.
Next, contour the cheekbones, forehead and jawline using the KKW Beauty Crème Contour Sticks in Medium I and II. Once the skin is blended and set, add highlight to the cheekbones and cupid’s bow by applying the KKW Beauty Powder Contour and Highlight Palette in Medium.
Eyes: Start with the shade Albanian from the KKW x MARIO palette and blend into the crease. To give an intense smoky liner, use a smudge brush to blend the KKW x Argenis Creme Eyeshadow Stick in Dramatico along the lash line and outer corners of the eyelids. For added drama, apply false lashes.
Lips: To keep the '90s vibe, first line the lips with a dark brown liner and use a lip brush to apply the KKW x MARIO Crème Lipstick in Classic K to the middle of the lip.
© Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin – makeup by Denika Bedrossian for Laura Mercier
Hailey was one of the few celebrities to take a more angelic approach. The supermodel’s ice blue Tommy Hilfiger gown and soft pink hair called for gentle rose tones. Denika created a look that was “angelic with a modern twist, soft, innocent and sweet.”
Face: To prep the skin and make sure the makeup stays in place all night, begin with Foundation Primer – Radiance. Next, use the Flawless Fusion Ultra – Longwear Foundation in Macadamia and Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer in Shade 2C to create a fresh, natural complexion.
To buff in the foundation and concealer, use a blending blush and follow with Translucent Loose Setting Powder, to set the look by applying it to the T-Zone and around the nose with a velour puff.
To define your features, brush on Face Illuminator in Indiscretion and Seduction along with Matte Bronzing Powder in Soleil 2 to contour and bronze the face using the Angled Cheek Contour brush.
Eyes: To create a wet, bronzed eye use the Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Amethyst and Cocoa. Apply both shades on the eyelid and smoke around the bottom lash line for a sultry look. For added drama, deepen the look using the Truffle shade from the Eye Art Artist’s Palette.
In order to maintain a dewy look, layer the Lip Glace in Cosmic on top of the lid for shine and added dimension. Finally, coat the Long Lash Mascara onto both the top and bottom lashes to complete the smoky eye.
Lips: Blend together the Velour Extreme Matte Lipstick in Ruthless and Vibe for an ultra-matte, long-lasting lip.
© Getty Images
Cassie – makeup by Yolanda Frederick with Black/Opal
Cassie made another show-stopping appearance at the Met Gala next to longtime love Diddy. Dressed in a Thom Brown suit, the Me and You singer’s look channeled her “Sunday best.” With her look on the more subtle side, Yolanda wanted to achieve a “good girl vs. bad girl vibe.”
Skin: First, on a clean face, shape and fill the brows with ColorSplurge Precision Eye Definer in the color Coffee Bean. Then add the ColorSplurge Brow Shaper Kit in wispy strokes, making sure to mimic the direction of the natural hair growth. Next apply a beauty oil all the face for a radiant red-carpet glow.
Face: Use the Total Coverage Concealing Foundation with a buffing brush then add a subtle highlight under eyes to brighten. Next, use the True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation SPF15 in the color Beautiful Bronze to contour the perimeter of your face. Next using Invisible Oil Blocking Loose Powder to seal the foundation and lightly dust away any leftover products, resulting in an airbrushed look. Finish off with a natural fleshy tone cream blush onto the apples of the cheeks and add shimmer with the True Color Illuminating Stick in Nude Glow to the cheekbones, forehead, chin and bridge of the nose.
Eyes: Use a primer and base the eyelids with ColorSplurge Eye Lining Pencil in Licorice. For shadow, use the Waterfall Eyeshadow Quad. For the look, simply apply a shadow and smudge it into the base color by layering your darkest color from lash to crease, then softly sweep the color into a winged cat eye shape. For a little extra drama add a pair of false lashes and apply a generous amount of ColorSplurge Waterproof Mascara in Black.
Lips: Use a warm nude lip liner, such as ColorSplurge Precision Lip Definer in French Roast, to contour the lips and finish with Lip Color Stick in Zen.
© Getty Images