READ MORE +

The fashion at the Met Gala was undeniably stunning, but so was the glam on the red carpet. Gigi Hadid, Amal Clooney, Hailey Baldwin and Kim Kardashian's makeup all complemented their outfits. Recreate their looks with these step-by-step tutorials.

Gigi Hadid - makeup by Patrick Ta

The Maybelline spokeswoman's Versace gown was made to represent stained glass and her glam team took it one step further with a shimmery new Soda Pop pallette and all Maybelline products.

Face: Begin by priming the skin with Master Prime Hydrate + Smooth. Once the face is primed, apply Fit Me! Dewey + Smooth foundation all over the face with a buffing brush. Then, apply Fit Me! Concealer in light, under the eye and blend outwards to lighten up the area.

Contour/Cheeks: Contour the forehead and cheekbones with the dark side of the Master Contour V Shape Duo in light, then set the contour with Face Studio Master Contour Palette. Next, use Fit Me! Blush in Nude on the apples of the cheeks for a beautiful flushed look. For a golden glow, highlight the inner corner, brow bone, nose and cheekbones using Master Chrome Highlighter in Molten Gold. Lastly, set the entire face with multiple spritz of Master Fix Setting Spray to last all night.

Eyes: Using the brand new Soda Pop Eyeshadow Palette, (launching September 2018) apply the shade Grape Pop in the crease, then use the same brush and blend in the shade Blue Raspberry to add even more depth. Mix the shades Cherry on Top and Blue Raspberry on the lid to create a base and blend out into the crease. Next, take a clean brush and press Cherry Cola onto the lid for a pop of color. Finally, use a pencil brush to apply Blue Raspberry on lower lash line and blend out any harsh edges. For the liner, mix Master Precise Ink Liquid Eyeliner in the shades Stellar Sand and Solar Gold and draw a tapering line below the lid, then finish it off with Lasting Drama Lightliner in White Luster in the waterline. Finally, apply everyone’s favorite, Falsies Volum Express Mascara on top lashes only.

Lips: Use Color Sensational Shaping Lip Liner in Dusty Rose to fill in the entire lip for lasting color. Then, finalize the lip look by applying Color Sensational Inti-Matte Nudes in Purely Nude over the center of the lips.

© Getty Images