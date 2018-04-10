Summer might still be a few months away, but Elsa Pataky already has her bikini body in tip-top shape. The Spanish model — who shares daughter India and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, with husband Chris Hemsworth — has stepped out a number of times this spring flaunting her toned figure and rock hard abs. HOLA! USA has rounded up some of Elsa’s sizzling beachside photos to fuel your #SummerBody goals. Click through the gallery to check them out…
Elsa soaked up some vitamin sea while wading the waters of Byron Bay with her family and friends. “Exercise has always been my safe space. It's a time for me to completely unwind, push myself, and discover my inner — and outer — strength,” the actress penned in a personal essay for Good Housekeeping in 2018. “As a mom to three young kids, it can be hard to get through a workout without an interference or two, but I try my best to push through it.”
Move over Thor! Elsa’s trim figure was on display during an outing to Byron Bay. Chris Hemsworth has previously admitted that his wife is in better shape than him. "Yeah, she has a greater cardio skill set, endurance than I'll ever have, and it’s a little embarrassing at times,” the Thor actor told Entertainment Tonight. “We have the same trainer, a mate of mine from school that we grew up with, and he very often says, ‘You know what, your wife is much fitter than you are,’ so I’m well aware of it.”
Babe watch! The 12 Strong actress showcased her abs in a strapless black bikini. Elsa previously revealed that she uses her “last bit of strength” after tucking her kids to bed at night to do a heart-pumping exercise or a relaxing yoga flow.
Elsa looked pretty (fit) in a pink bikini while at the beach with her family and pal Matt Damon in Australia. “When I'm in the gym, I'm fearless. A lot of women are scared to use weights and bulk up — don't be! Our bodies are strong and it's important to take advantage of that. It's obvious that I love strength training (seriously, give it a try!), but I also incorporate yoga into my routine. Yoga, in particular, is great for toning your booty," the mom-of-three has shared.
