Summer might still be a few months away, but Elsa Pataky already has her bikini body in tip-top shape. The Spanish model — who shares daughter India and twin sons, Sasha and Tristan, with husband Chris Hemsworth — has stepped out a number of times this spring flaunting her toned figure and rock hard abs. HOLA! USA has rounded up some of Elsa’s sizzling beachside photos to fuel your #SummerBody goals. Click through the gallery to check them out…

Elsa soaked up some vitamin sea while wading the waters of Byron Bay with her family and friends. “Exercise has always been my safe space. It's a time for me to completely unwind, push myself, and discover my inner — and outer — strength,” the actress penned in a personal essay for Good Housekeeping in 2018. “As a mom to three young kids, it can be hard to get through a workout without an interference or two, but I try my best to push through it.”

Photo: © 2018 Backgrid Australia/The Grosby Group Spain