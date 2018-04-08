READ MORE +

With a team of seasoned professionals and the best beauty products on the market, celebrities always appear absolutely impeccable, therefore, it should come as no surprise that their fans want to emulate their looks. Hollywood beauty lines and collaborations with successful brands have been extremely lucrative in the past, with stars such as J.Lo, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian creating their own lines. Countless A-listers have dipped their toes into the skincare and cosmetics world. Click through our photo gallery to see the best celebrity makeup collections out there!

Jennifer Lopez

The Ain't Your Mama singer recently announced that she's teamed up with Inglot Cosmetics to create a 70-piece makeup collection, which is set to launch on April 26th. The line aims to empower women and celebrate strong femininity. A short while ago, her makeup artist Scott Barnes teased his Instagram followers by saying that J.Lo was creating a bronzer, but little did they know that she was actually working on an entire collection!

