With a team of seasoned professionals and the best beauty products on the market, celebrities always appear absolutely impeccable, therefore, it should come as no surprise that their fans want to emulate their looks. Hollywood beauty lines and collaborations with successful brands have been extremely lucrative in the past, with stars such as J.Lo, Victoria Beckham and Kim Kardashian creating their own lines. Countless A-listers have dipped their toes into the skincare and cosmetics world. Click through our photo gallery to see the best celebrity makeup collections out there!
Jennifer Lopez
The Ain't Your Mama singer recently announced that she's teamed up with Inglot Cosmetics to create a 70-piece makeup collection, which is set to launch on April 26th. The line aims to empower women and celebrate strong femininity. A short while ago, her makeup artist Scott Barnes teased his Instagram followers by saying that J.Lo was creating a bronzer, but little did they know that she was actually working on an entire collection!
Gigi Hadid
The top model delighted her millions of fans when she signed a contract with Maybelline to create a limited edition makeup collection for them. Inspired by her jet-set lifestyle, Gigi's collection has prompted thousands of people to buy her products until they sold out, but not to worry, it's still available for purchase on the brand's website.
Gal Gadot
Another big celebrity collaboration this year is Gal Gadot x Revlon. The "Wonder Woman" joined the team as an ambassador for the brand's "Live boldly" campaign.
Salma Hayek
The Mexican actress created the affordable beauty brand Nuance in 2011. It can exclusively be found at CVS stores across the country and online. "I created Nuance to bring these exotic ingredients to every woman," Salma said. "Beauty is something every woman is born with and spends a lifetime cultivating."
Kim Kardashian
Kim followed in her younger sister Kylie Jenner's footsteps when she created a cosmetics line. More recently, the famous beauty announced the launch of the new KKW x Mario Dedivanovic collection, which she collaborated on with her longtime makeup artist.
Rihanna
RiRi's Fenty Beauty has been an undeniable success. The award-winning talent created quality cosmetics, making it a priority to have a very inclusive range of foundations and concealers for every shade of skin.
"Fenty Beauty was created for everyone: for women of all shades, personalities, attitudes, cultures, and races," the singer said. "I wanted everyone to feel included. That's the real reason I made this line."
Gwyneth Paltrow
In the Fall of 2008, the American actress launched the now famous lifestyle brand Goop. In 2016 she spearheaded their organic skincare and makeup line: goop by Beauty Juice. The "skincare nurtures your skin with powerful organic ingredients infused into high-tech formulas that deliver immediate and ongoing results."
Jessica Alba
Founded in 2011 as The Honest Company, the mother-of-three decided to create a clean beauty product line four years later as part of her company's expansion, calling it Honest Beauty.
"Honest Beauty is doing beauty differently. We're proud to create a comprehensive line of skincare and makeup that celebrates diverse beauty and brings out your best." The products are available exclusively at Walmart.
Victoria Beckham
In 2016, Posh Spice teamed up with Estée Lauder to create a limited edition collection, and she liked it so much that she is now going to be creating her very own skincare line and perfume.
The star annouced the news on her Facebook live, saying: “I am currently in the process of creating my own color, my own line of skin-care creams, and a perfume. It’s going to be very scientific. I’m working with the best.”
Kylie Jenner
The reality star launched Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner in 2016 after the global launch of her wildly successful liquid lipstick and lip liner duo, the Kylie Lip Kit. She's seen so much success in sales, that WWD is predicting that her company is on the way to be worth a billion dollars by 2022.
Drew Barrymore
The season actress stepped behind the scenes of the beauty world in 2013 when she launched Flower Beauty in collaboration with Walmart. The collab, which aims to get women to love the way they look, continues to see success.
