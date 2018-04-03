READ MORE +

Like many of us, stars face insecurities with their own bodies. From Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato to Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez, here are celebrities we love for their positive body images.

Selena Gomez

As the most followed person on Instagram, Selena knows that her words carry weight, and that's why she's decided to post about embracing herself and talk about her journey with her weight with her 135 million followers. "To me, beauty is confidence. I think I'm pretty confident in the decisions and the choices I make in my personal life and career, but the same time I also let my fans know that, just like them, I have insecurities. I have moments when I don't feel good about myself. I think people can forget that, at the end of the day, I'm just a normal girl dealing with lots of the same issues as them," she penned in one post. "Because then the next day, it wasn't about how I gained weight, it was about how I embraced it. And that's just kind of my approach," the Wolves singer wrote in another.

© Getty Images