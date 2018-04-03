Like many of us, stars face insecurities with their own bodies. From Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato to Chrissy Teigen and Jennifer Lopez, here are celebrities we love for their positive body images.
Selena Gomez
As the most followed person on Instagram, Selena knows that her words carry weight, and that's why she's decided to post about embracing herself and talk about her journey with her weight with her 135 million followers. "To me, beauty is confidence. I think I'm pretty confident in the decisions and the choices I make in my personal life and career, but the same time I also let my fans know that, just like them, I have insecurities. I have moments when I don't feel good about myself. I think people can forget that, at the end of the day, I'm just a normal girl dealing with lots of the same issues as them," she penned in one post. "Because then the next day, it wasn't about how I gained weight, it was about how I embraced it. And that's just kind of my approach," the Wolves singer wrote in another.
Eiza González
When people critiqued Selena Gomez's bikini body post-kidney transplant surgery, the Baby Driver star jumped to her defense via Instagram Stories. Eiza wrote, “Stupid the amount of pressure women go through to be considered “desirable." Because some women are public figures doesn’t mean you don’t f—k with their heads and insecurities. We succumb as well, trust me. If it’s hard to be body shamed by one person let alone the whole world having an opinion about you. Be sympathetic with others. Seriously. And so proud that she’s standing for herself. @selenagomez F—k body shaming.”
Demi Lovato
"We all have problem areas. I'm always going to have thick thighs. I can't change that, and obsessing over it will only make me miserable. Learning to be grateful for our bodies and taking care of them are the best ways for us to empower ourselves physically, mentally, and spiritually," the Sorry Not Sorry singer told Fitness magazine.
Jennifer Lawrence
"I'm never going to starve myself for a part. I don't want little girls to be like, 'Oh, I want to look like Katniss, so I'm going to skip dinner!' [...] I was trying to get my body to look fit and strong, not thin and underfed," the Hunger Games star told ELLE magazine.
Jennifer Lopez
"I think a healthy body image comes from being the best you, not competing with anybody else," the singer told Us Weekly. "You know, I'm not a 6-foot tall model...I'm not a size 2. I think it's about focusing on yourself and just trying to be the best you."
Gina Rodriguez
In an Instagram post about her May 2016 Shape magazine cover, Gina wrote, "My curves are healthy and strong and I work hard to feel good in my skin, I work hard to combat the images that make me go inward and destroy my self acceptance/confidence... No longer will I allow those lies to win. Beauty belongs to everyone."
Ashley Graham
The famous plus-size model has a lot to say about embracing your body and loving yourself, and she's become a role model for women and girls around the world because of it. “As women, we immerse ourselves in ‘self-improvements,’ which becomes an endless pursuit to renovate our bodies," she told Vogue UK. "We are told that thick hair is beautiful, yet thick thighs won't get you a boyfriend. That full lips are sexy, yet full arms should be covered and hidden away. But in reality, a lot of us actually like ourselves as we are!”
Camila Mendes
The Riverdale star has called out magazines for photoshopping her body to make her look thinner, and she's also spoken out about her struggles with eating disorders in the past. Camila said, "I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses. Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I’ve experienced periods in my life when I’ve suffered symptoms as well."
America Ferrera
“At 33, I finally understand that my body is a miracle!” the Ugly Betty star wrote on an Instagram post the day of her birthday. “After too many years of criticizing, punishing, depriving, or neglecting my body for what it isn’t, I’m attempting to love it unapologetically as it is!”
Joan Smalls
After years of being envious of her peers' curves while growing up in Puerto Rico, the supermodel eventually changed her mindset. "Everyone does, especially when you’re younger and guys don’t like you because you’re flat-chested and have skinny legs. I would double up my socks so my calves looked bigger. But around junior high school, my attitude changed. I was like, It is what it is," Joan told Glamour Magazine.
