When it comes to celebrity look-alikes, Sofia Carson and Lily Collins are among those who take the lead. From their pillowy lips and brunette hair to loving the same angles for their pictures and Audrey Hepburn-like eyebrows, these young starlets have us doing double-takes to make sure we don't confuse them. Click through the gallery to see photos of their uncanny resemblances...

Photos: Instagram/sofiacarson/lilyjcollins