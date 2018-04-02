When it comes to celebrity look-alikes, Sofia Carson and Lily Collins are among those who take the lead. From their pillowy lips and brunette hair to loving the same angles for their pictures and Audrey Hepburn-like eyebrows, these young starlets have us doing double-takes to make sure we don't confuse them. Click through the gallery to see photos of their uncanny resemblances...
Sunlit selfies with a slight head tilt are a favorite of both the Descendants (Sofia, left) and Okja (Lily, right) stars.
At red carpet events, over-the-shoulder smizes are a must for Sofia (left) and Lily (right).
The eyebrow game is strong with the pair, who very often take to their respective social media accounts to show them off (Sofia, left and Lily, right).
When it comes to red carpet glam, Sofia and Lily's looks are complete with slick side-swept bangs and a statement red lip.
Face-front photos allow the stars to show off their perfectly groomed brows and pin straight hair.
