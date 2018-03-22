READ MORE +

A haircut is an easy way to give someone a fresh, new look, but hair extensions can also do the same thing! Lately, Hollywood stars have been taking their manes to great, long lengths by using hair extensions and wigs. Click through to see who has been switching up their hairstyles.

Jennifer Lopez

The El Anillo songstress has played with various lengths this year. The triple threat wore her hair short for her NBC series Shades of Blue and has had fun with long ponytails. At the 2018 Latin Billboards, the songstress debuted almost floor-length blonde tresses.

