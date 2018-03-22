A haircut is an easy way to give someone a fresh, new look, but hair extensions can also do the same thing! Lately, Hollywood stars have been taking their manes to great, long lengths by using hair extensions and wigs. Click through to see who has been switching up their hairstyles.
Jennifer Lopez
The El Anillo songstress has played with various lengths this year. The triple threat wore her hair short for her NBC series Shades of Blue and has had fun with long ponytails. At the 2018 Latin Billboards, the songstress debuted almost floor-length blonde tresses.
© Getty Images
Gwen Stefani has maintained her platinum locks for decades, but over the years she has always experimented with different lengths. For the ACM Awards in April 2018, the singer wore her hair pin straight and extra long as she attended with beau Blake Shelton.
Eiza González debuted a short bob earlier this year, only to sport long waves later at an event in March. Who else has done the same? Click through the gallery to find out.
© Getty Images
Kim Kardashian West has been very daring with her different hair looks as of late. The reality star has gone from short platinum lobs, to long pink locks, to back to her signature long brunette mane.
© Getty Images
In less than a month, Gina Rodriguez changed up her tresses from a shoulder-length cut to hip-grazing locks for different red carpet events.
© Getty Images
Demi Lovato
The singer can pull off super short hair and also extemely long locks. During her Tell Me You Love Me tour, Demi has been adding extensions for much of her performance.
© Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian adds herself to the list of celebs who've gone from a shoulder-length cut to long goddess-like locks, and the mom-to-be looks great with both!
Photo: Instagram/khloekardashian