READ MORE +

Jennifer Lopez always pulls out all the stops for red carpet appearances, with her signature beauty look consisting of dewy skin and bronzed cheeks. And it seems that Jennifer's fans may soon be able to emulate her look at home, as her make-up artist Scott Barnes has just divulged that she's working on creating her own bronzing product.

"I'm using a bronzer that @JLo is making its pretty amazing!! Shhh," he posted under this Instagram photo on Tuesday, March 13 in response to a follower who wanted to know what products he had used to create one Jennifer's glowing looks for a recent event.

The Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker is yet to speak about a potential beauty line, and her representatives haven't expanded on Scott's revelation. However, the idea has thrilled many social media users.

Click through the gallery to discover Jennifer's best ever bronzed look. Who knows? Maybe you'll be able to buy a J.Lo-worthy glow sometime soon!

Photo: Instagram/@scottbarnes68