Mexican actress Eiza González has been making international headlines ever since starring in Baby Driver, and even more recently, for being a presenter during the 90th Academy Awards. However, despite being in the public spotlight, there are several things that Eiza tends to keep to herself. Case in point, her many tattoos. Most of them are small and delicate, and you won't really notice they're there unless you really look. One of the most visible tattoos is this slim cross she has on her right wrist, that serves as a dainty accessory on its own. Want to see her other ink? Click through the gallery to discover them.

Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez