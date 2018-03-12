Mexican actress Eiza González has been making international headlines ever since starring in Baby Driver, and even more recently, for being a presenter during the 90th Academy Awards. However, despite being in the public spotlight, there are several things that Eiza tends to keep to herself. Case in point, her many tattoos. Most of them are small and delicate, and you won't really notice they're there unless you really look. One of the most visible tattoos is this slim cross she has on her right wrist, that serves as a dainty accessory on its own. Want to see her other ink? Click through the gallery to discover them.
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez
On the back of her neck, Eiza has six colored star tattoos in varying sizes that reportedly represent her family members, dog included.
Photo: Getty Images
After posting this bikini photo in 2014, her fans caused a frenzy on social media, to which she answerd on her Twitter account: “I see that you’re very surprised about my tattoos… I got them when I was 14. They’re not new and clearly they’re placed there because I got them done secretly.”
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez
On her left wrist, Eiza has a tattoo of a red heart. When she originally got it though, it was a broken heart, but now the actress has filled it in and made it whole.
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez
Eiza also wears her heart on her pinky finger. The 28-year-old actress' additional heart is outlined and done in black.
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez
Eiza, who will have a busy 2018 promoting new films, has each foot inked. On her right foot she has a tattoo of a tribal tree, and on the inside of that foot, she tattooed her parents' initials. On her left foot, she has two colorful flower tattoos and the letter 'G.'
Photo: Instagram/@eizagonzalez