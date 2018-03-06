READ MORE +

From long blonde hair to a short brunette bob, Eiza González has gone through many style changes over the past decade. Looking back on her various looks over the years, it’s clear that the Mexican actress changes up her hair to mark different phases in her career. Click through the gallery to see how much she's changed!

In 2012, Eiza rocked long blonde hair to a Stella McCartney event in her hometown in Mexico City.

© Getty Images