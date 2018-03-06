From long blonde hair to a short brunette bob, Eiza González has gone through many style changes over the past decade. Looking back on her various looks over the years, it’s clear that the Mexican actress changes up her hair to mark different phases in her career. Click through the gallery to see how much she's changed!
In 2012, Eiza rocked long blonde hair to a Stella McCartney event in her hometown in Mexico City.
She's a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world! While promoting her album Te Acordarás de Mí in 2012, Eiza channeled the famous Mattel doll by throwing on a hot pink outfit paired with her long blonde hair.
Back in 2012, the Mexican star sported long strawberry blonde locks.
In early 2013, Eiza slicked her hair back and straight for the Glamour Magazine Mexico Beauty Awards where she put her blonde ombré hair on display.
In May 2013, the Latina beauty added curls to her blonde ombré for an event in Miami.
At the MTV Millennial Awards in 2014, Eiza wore her brunette hair back in a sleek ponytail.
Back to ombré! In Novemer 2014, the actress premiered an auburn ombré look that she styled into long wispy waves for the Latin Grammy Awards.
Eiza presented her show, From Dusk Till Dawn, at the October 2015 Build Series in New York City where she sported brunette hair with an ashy ombré.
A pin-straight 'do with long layers was Eiza's choice for an event in late 2015.
For the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2016, Eiza wore her hair parted down the middle and with shiny loose waves.
The bigger the better! Eiza's retro style was the mane attraction while presenting her film Baby Driver during SXSW in May 2017.
Short and sophisticated. The Mexican star cut her locks to a shoulder-length bob and wore it straight to a gala in November 2017.
While promoting Baby Driver in Los Angeles, Eiza sported a straight long bob parted down the middle, emulating Kim Kardashian's look to a certain extent.
For the 90th annual Academy Awards ceremony, where she presented an award, Eiza wore her hair to the side and styled her brunette mane into long waves.
