Celebrities and royals who are expecting babies in 2018

These celebrities are either going to be first time parents or adding to their growing family in 2018. Take a look at which celebrities and royals are expecting this year.
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato
Michael Bublé's wife Luisana Lopilato is reportedly expecting her third child after a very difficult 18 months over their son Noah battling cancer. According to reports in Luisana’s native Argentina, the couple told relatives they were excited to turn the page on their recent difficult times and are delighted to be adding to their family.
Argentinian journalist Laura Ufbal broke the news when she reported that 30-year-old Luisana was two and a half months pregnant. According to other local reports, an official announcement will be made at the end of march when she and Michael, 42, will fly to Argentina with their two sons Noah, four, and Elias, two, to promote her new movie venture.
© Getty Images
Ana Patricia Gámez
The Despierta America co-host is expecting her second baby with husband Luis Martinez. The couple along with their two-year-old daughter Giulietta announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on January 8 that was captioned: “Our family is growing, expecting our second baby.”
In mid January, she and her family came together once again to reveal whether they will be having a girl or boy. In a series of three posts, one photo posing whether the baby is a boy or girl, a video of the reveal and then their reaction that they are having a boy, the 30-year-old wrote in part in Spanish: "How exciting to live these moments with my family and share it with you!"
Photo: Instagram/@anapatriciatv© Instagram
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant is set to become a father for a fifth time. The British actor, 57, is set to welcome his third child with his Swedish TV producer partner, Anna Eberstein. Anna's mom Susanne Eberstein confirmed the exciting news to the Swedish newspaper Astonbladet, saying: "I'm very happy to be getting another grandchild. She's due rather soon."
The pair already share a son, John Mungo, who was born in September 2012, and welcomed their second child together in December 2015. Hugh also shares two children – Tabitha, six, and Felix, four - with receptionist Tinglan Hong. After Felix's birth, Hugh tweeted: "In answer to some journos. Am thrilled my daughter now has a brother. Adore them both to an uncool degree. They have a fab mum."
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Zara and Mike Tindall
The Queen's granddaughter and the retired rugby star confirmed they were expecting a second child. A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Queen and members of the royal family were very pleased to hear this news." Zara and Mike's child is believed to be due in the summer of 2018. Their joyous news comes after the Olympic medallist suffered a miscarriage in 2016.
A spokeswoman for the couple released a statement in December 2016, saying: "Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy." Their pregnancy had been announced the month before. Zara and Mike are already proud parents to daughter Mia, who was born January 17, 2014.
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper
The Fall Out Boy star and his model girlfriend have revealed some happy news: they’re expecting a baby girl! The 38-year-old bassist took to Instagram to announce the coming bundle of joy in the cutest way.
Pete posted an adorable photo of the couple’s son Saint Lazslo, three, and his son Bronx Mowgli, nine, who he shares with Ashlee Simpson Ross, holding a tiny pink box. Along with it he wrote:
“Happy New Year! We’re kicking the year off with news of the best gift yet: coming to our family in 2018… love Pete, Meagan, Bronx and Saint.”
Photo: WireImage/ Instagram/@petewentz© WireImage
Chip and Joanna Gaines
Baby number five! After what seemed like a lot of hinting at the topic, the Fixer Upper stars announced that they are “officially pregnant” with their fifth child. Chip played a little game with his fans, dropping hints on social media throughout the day on January 2. He ended with a big one:
“Hint #3 You might recall a few months back.. the ever amazing, ever romantic @JOHNNYSWIM was in Waco. And they put on a little too romantic of a concert.. anyways, one thing led to another, & we are officially pregnant. And I could not be more EXCITED! #5 #7ThePerfectNumber”
Joanna was equally coy a day prior to the reveal, writing a cryptic New Year’s message that said: “Be expectant…” Later, on January 3, Joanna wrote: "Chip swears he can already tell it’s a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!! ❤️❤️ #5" The HGTV pair are already parents to Drake, 12, Ella, 11, Duke, nine, and Emmie Kay, seven.
Photo: Instagram/@chipgaines© Instagram
Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo
The Monaco royals are reportedly expecting their second child. According to Italian magazine Chi, Beatrice is pregnant again, merely 11 months after welcoming her first child Stefano with Princess Caroline of Monaco's son.
Beatrice, a journalist and author, has previously opened up about wanting to start a family. In early 2016, she told Glamour magazine: "I come from a big family, and I want children of my own." The couple tied the knot in the summer of 2015. They had a civil ceremony in Monaco, followed by a large religious wedding on Isola Bella, one of the Borromean Islands on Lake Maggiore, Italy.
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams
On December 31, 2017, America shared via Instagram the news that she and her husband would welcome a child in 2018. "We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018! Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear 😘"
Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera© Instagram
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
The Kardashian empire is growing! Khloe and her boyfriend Tristan are expecting their first child. The Keeping up with the Kardashians star took to her Instagram to confirm the news with fans.
“My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life,” the mommy-to-be wrote next to the image of her and Tristan holding on to her bump. “Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!”
She continued: “Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️.” The Revenge Body star and the NBA player have been keeping the news under wraps, after fans began speculating earlier this year. This will be the first child for Khloe and the second for Tristan, who welcomed a son named Prince Oliver with his ex-girlfriend in December 2016. The pair have been dating since September 2016.
Photo: Instagram/@khloekardashian© Instagram
Eva Longoria
This desperate housewife is about to become a first-time mom! Eva Longoria and her husband José 'Pepe' Bastón are expecting their first child together. Sources close to the couple confirmed to our sister publication HOLA! that the 42-year-old Hollywood star is pregnant and roughly four months along.
The pair's son with be the fourth for the Mexican businessman, 49, who is already a father to daughters Natalia and Mariana and son Jose from his first marriage to Natalia Esperón.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria© Instagram
Candice Swanepoel
As the 29-year-old model strutted down the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2017 runway in November, she carried her own secret. On December 15, Candice took to Instagram to announce she was pregnant with her second child.
"Christmas came early.. #2," she wrote alongside a glam photo of her showing off her baby bump. Candice and her fiancé, fellow model Hermann Nicoli, had their first child, a little boy named Anacã, just over a year prior to the news of baby number two.
Photo: Instagram/@angelcandices© Instagram
John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh
From Uncle Jesse to papa John! The Fuller House star, 54, will finally have a full house of his own now that he and his fiancée are expecting their first child. The pair, who got engaged in October 2017 during a romantic trip to Disneyland, confirmed the joyous news in a joint interview with People magazine.
John admitted that he and his wife-to-be are overjoyed about the idea of starting a family. “People would say, ‘You should have a child,’” the actor said. “I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’”
He continued: “I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” adding, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.” Caitlin noted that the TV star was surprised by the news.
"The look on John's face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless," the model admitted. "It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn't sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!"
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Lauren Hashian
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is soon to have one more lady in his life. The star and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who are parents to two-year-old daughter Jasmine, have announced they are expecting another baby girl this year. Taking to his Instagram page on December 11, 2017, the 45-year-old actor shared a picture of their little girl sitting underneath a note which read, "It's A Girl! Can't wait to be a big sister!!! And finally be the boss!"
In the caption, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star wrote: "Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis." He also added: "And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn't have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime."
Shortly after the announcement, the couple - who have been together for ten years - took to the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. Lauren, 33, showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous red velvet dress, which boasted a high halterneck and an asymmetric hemline. The Jumanji actor is also father to 16-year-old Simone, who will be on stage this year as the Golden Globes Ambassador.
Photos: Getty Images/Instagram/@therock© Instagram
Andrea Casiraghi and Tatiana Casiraghi
While it has yet to be confirmed, French news outlets are speculating that Princess Caroline of Monaco's oldest child Andrea Casiraghi and his wife Tatiana Casiraghi are reportedly expecting their third child. Tatiana, 33, and Andrea, 33, who tied the knot in 2013, are already parents to son Alexandre Andrea Stefano "Sacha" Casiraghi and daughter India Casiraghi.
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Lin-Manuel Miranda and Vanessa Nadal
The Hamilton creator and his wife are expecting their second child. Fans took notice of Vanessa's growing bump under a floral frock dress during the couple’s appearance at the London Evening Standard Awards on December 3.
Shortly after, the Tony-winning actor took to his Twitter to confirm the exciting news after a fan asked if his wife is pregnant. “Oh hell yeah,” Lin replied. Lin and Vanessa were married in 2014 and are parents to son Sebastian. Lin noted that his three-year-old son cannot wait to be a big brother. "He is so impatient for it," Miranda shared. "Once, mid-tantrum, he cried, 'When is mommy gonna HAAAATCH...'"
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Jordin Sparks and Dana Isaiah
This has been a big year for the former American Idol winner. Not only did she secretly exchange vows with her beau Dana Isaiah, 25, she also found out she's expecting her first baby! The adorable couple eloped while on vacation in Hawaii. A source told HOLA!, "She is deliriously happy." Jordin shocked fans again when she revealed the sex of her baby on Thanksgiving. “IT’S A BOY!!!" she wrote on Instagram along with a photo of her and her hubby holding blue confetti.
"We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list! @_danaisaiah’s gonna have a little mini me running around! We can’t wait to meet him. We love you lil man! <3<3<3” The duo met thanks to their moms! When the up-and-coming male model decided he wanted to move out to L.A., their moms put them both in a group text. Little did Jordin and Dana know, their moms were playing cupid! It was a match made in heaven. Jordin knew from the start that he was "The One." "
A couple days after we had actually met, I was like in my head, ‘That’s going to be my husband! That’s my husband right there,'” she told People. After going through a tough break up last year, the 27-year-old singer swore off dating, "It’s amazing that phrase, 'When you don’t look for it, that’s when it comes.' He just showed up at my door.”
Photo: Earl Gibson III/WireImage© Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
The cookbook author and the singer are expecting their second child together. Chrissy shared the news via an Instagram post with their daughter Luna's help. The toddler was seen pointing at her belly and when asked what's inside, she replied, "Baby."
The always-funny supermodel also captioned the post, "It's John's!" The couple have been vocal about their journey to parenthood by IVF, and the 31-year-old recently shared that she and John are keeping the gender of their second baby a secret.
Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen© Instagram
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Six months after tying the knot, the model and Snapchat CEO announced they are expecting their first child together. A spokeswoman for the family told HOLA! USA: “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family.”
The Australian beauty is already a mom to six-year-old son Flynn Bloom, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. Miranda and Evan, who first met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, tied the knot this past May.
The supermodel previously revealed that she and her husband were waiting until after their wedding to have kids. When asked if she was trying to have more children, Miranda told the Sunday Times, “Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional.”
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William
A statement released by Kensington Palace in September 2017 confirmed the happy news writing: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child. The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. As with her previous two pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today. The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace."
William, 35, and Kate, 36, are already the proud parents of four-year-old son Prince George and daughter Princess Charlotte, who turned two this past May. When Kate was pregnant with both George and Charlotte, she suffered from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a severe pregnancy condition that causes vomiting, weight loss and dehydration.
As a result, her pregnancy was announced earlier than the normal 12-week point because she had to skip some official engagements. The same was true the third time around, as Kate was said to only be about 3-months pregnant at the time of the announcement.
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin
The Baldwin brood is growing! The couple are expecting their fourth child together. They announced the exciting news with an Instagram post on Friday, November 3. “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️,” Hilaria penned alongside a photo of her and Alec laying on the floor with their three kids — Carmen, four, Rafael, two, and Leonardo, 14-months.
The 59-year-old actor, who is also dad to 22-year-old Ireland Baldwin with ex Kim Basinger, reposted the same photo writing, "Here we go again..." Shortly after revealing that they were expecting a baby, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin shared the gender of their soon-to-arrive fourth child together.
On Saturday, November 4 they officially announced that they will be having a baby boy with a gender reveal cake. Taking to Instagram to spread the news, Hilaria posted an adorable video which featured their sons Leonardo “Leo” Ángel Charles, 13 months, and Rafael Thomas, 2, as well as their 4-year-old daughter Carmen Gabriela. "Ready for it???," the again mother-to-be wrote alongside the clip. "Watch and see...girl or boy! And swipe for more pics! We had so much fun doing it this way."
Photo: Instagram/@hilariabaldwin© Instagram
Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill
The Swedish royal announced on August 27, 2017 that she and husband Christopher O’Neill, 43, would be having a third child. “Chris and I are thrilled to announce that I am expecting,” the 35-year-old shared on her Facebook page. “We look forward to four becoming five!” The couple, who wed in 2013, are already parents to Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas.
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
According to multiple outlets, Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child. The reality star and her boyfriend Travis Scott are set to welcome their baby in February, People magazine reports. A source told the outlet, “It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.” The source continued: “Everyone is overjoyed for her. This is the happiest she’s ever been.”
TMZ reports that the TV star began telling friends about her pregnancy at the beginning of September at the Day N Night Fest. Kylie and Travis began dating after the beauty mogul split from her boyfriend Tyga in April. In a 2015 interview with Teen Vogue, Kylie admitted that she wanted to have children by age 27. "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls," she told the magazine. "Ten years from now -- in 2025 -- I hope I have a kid."
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine
Baby on board! On September 13, model Behati Prinsloo announced she is expecting her second child with husband Adam Levine. The 28-year-old shared her big announcement via Instagram, uploading a mirror selfie showing off her baby bump. "ROUND 2…" she captioned the photograph.
The news comes less than a year after Behati and Marron 5 frontman Adam, 38, welcomed their first child, daughter Dusty Rose.
Photo: Instagram/@behatiprinsloo© Instagram
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson
Michael Phelps’ team is growing! The retired Olympic swimmer, 32, announced on August 29, that he and his wife Nicole Johnson are happily expecting their second child together. Sharing a photo of his expectant wife, also 32, and their son Boomer holding a positive pregnancy test, Michael wrote: “Number 2 on the way!!!! So excited!! Wonder if it's a boy or a girl??” Nicole reposted the same pic with the caption: “Lil mans going to be a Big Brother!!!”
The one-year-old seems excited about the idea of gaining a younger sibling. “So excited to see what mama is having!! Do I get to have a brother or a sister?!?” Boomer shared on his personal Instagram account. Michael, who secretly married Nicole in June 2016 ahead of the Rio Olympics, has been open about his desire to expand his family.
“We would love a girl," he told People magazine last August. "Love, love, love a girl. We wanted a boy first, just in case we did have other children, [so] he could be the protector of his younger sibling or siblings.” At the time, Michael added: “We started off on a perfect note: We got a boy. We got a beautiful, healthy baby boy, and we’re looking to continue to grow our family.”
Photo: Getty Images© Getty Images
Chiara Ferragni and Fedez
The Blonde Salad founder is expecting her first child with her fiancé Fedez. In a video posted on her Instagram, the Italian rapper is seen talking to her growing baby bump and telling the unborn child that his/her mother is good. "Thank you everyone for the wishes for this new chapter," she wrote. "This year has been the most magical I've ever experienced ✨ @fedez #5months 擄"
Initially, the couple, who got engaged on her birthday in May 2017, shared a photo in bed wearing robes. The 30-year-old also wore a crown that read Mommy and Fedez, whose real name is Leonardo Lucia, had on a baseball hat that says Daddy.
The photo was captioned, "Hey guys.. We're gonna be parents soon I'm 5 months pregnant now and we can't wait to meet baby raviolo Life is beautiful"
Photo: Instagram/@chiaraferragni© Instagram